Who Is Larry Bird? Larry Joe Bird is an American former professional basketball player, widely celebrated for his exceptional all-around game, competitive drive, and remarkable court vision. Nicknamed “Larry Legend,” he redefined the small forward position with his versatile shooting, passing, and rebounding skills. His breakout arrived as he anchored the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships, elevating them to an era of league dominance. Bird’s uncanny ability to deliver clutch plays and his intense rivalry with Magic Johnson defined a thrilling period in basketball history.

Full Name Larry Joe Bird Gender Male Height 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) Relationship Status Married Dinah Mattingly Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Springs Valley High School, Indiana State University Father Claude Joseph Bird Mother Georgia Marie Bird Siblings Mark Bird, Mike Bird, Jeff Bird, Eddie Bird, Linda Bird Kids Corrie Bird, Connor Bird, Mariah Bird

Early Life and Education Growing up in French Lick, Indiana, Larry Bird experienced economic hardship, with his mother, Georgia Marie Bird, working multiple jobs to support him and his five siblings. This challenging upbringing fueled his dedication. He attended Springs Valley High School, where he became the all-time leading scorer for the school’s basketball team. Bird later enrolled at Indiana State University, leading the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA championship game.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Larry Bird’s private life; he married his high school sweetheart Janet Condra, divorcing her before his NBA career. He then married Dinah Mattingly in 1989. Bird has three children: a daughter, Corrie Bird, from his marriage to Condra, and two adopted children, Connor Bird and Mariah Bird, with Mattingly. He remains married to Dinah.

Career Highlights In the highly competitive world of basketball, Larry Bird earned immense acclaim as a dominant small forward for the Boston Celtics over 13 seasons. He secured three NBA championships and three consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player awards, showcasing unparalleled skill across the board. Beyond his legendary playing career, Bird transitioned to coaching the Indiana Pacers, earning NBA Coach of the Year in 1998, and later served as the Pacers’ President of Basketball Operations, receiving NBA Executive of the Year in 2012. These extraordinary achievements cemented Bird’s legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greatest and most versatile figures, influencing generations of players.