Happy birthday to Gabby Douglas , Ricky Whittle , and Tony Kanaan ! December 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Gymnast Gabby Douglas, 30 American artistic gymnast Gabby Douglas made history at the 2012 London Olympics with her individual all-around gold. She also earned team gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Games, showcasing remarkable resilience. Known as "The Flying Squirrel," Douglas inspired a generation with her groundbreaking achievements and powerful performances.



Little-known fact: Douglas almost quit gymnastics right before securing her spot on the 2012 Olympic team.

RELATED:

#2 Actor Ricky Whittle, 46 Known for his compelling performances and athletic physique, British actor Ricky Whittle has captivated audiences across continents. He first rose to prominence in the UK with the soap opera Hollyoaks before landing significant roles in American series like The 100 and starring as Shadow Moon in American Gods. Whittle also showcased his dance skills as a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Ricky Whittle was scouted by professional football clubs Arsenal and Celtic, but injuries ended his athletic dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Race Car Driver Tony Kanaan, 51 Brazilian racing driver Antoine Rizkallah Kanaan Filho, known as Tony Kanaan, is celebrated for his 2004 IndyCar Series Championship and his emotional 2013 Indianapolis 500 victory. He has raced for over two decades, known for his relentless pursuit of victory. Kanaan also co-founded the Barrichello Kanaan Institute, supporting underprivileged children in Brazil.



Little-known fact: Kanaan promised his father, who passed away when Tony was thirteen, that he would win the Indianapolis 500.

#4 Youtuber Scott Manley, 53 A Scottish American science communicator, Scott Manley brings the cosmos to life through his engaging YouTube channel. With degrees in physics and astronomy, he demystifies complex topics like rocket science and orbital mechanics for millions. Manley is best known for combining space-themed video games with educational explanations, earning him the nickname "astronogamer."



Little-known fact: His YouTube channel originally featured home movies of his daughter and even her playing a video game before he started his educational space content.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Singer Sophia Laforteza, 23 Recognized for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence, Filipino and American singer Sophia Laforteza rose to prominence as the leader of the global girl group Katseye. Her journey began with the 2023 reality show Dream Academy, securing her position as the first Filipino artist under a Hybe label. Laforteza is also celebrated for embracing her Filipino heritage.



Little-known fact: Sophia Laforteza successfully auditioned for Dream Academy without initially informing her family about her plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Cartoonist Nd Stevenson, 34 An influential American cartoonist and animation producer, ND Stevenson is known for creating the graphic novel Nimona and showrunning the acclaimed Netflix series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. His work explores themes of identity and self-acceptance, resonating with a global fanbase. Stevenson also co-created the Eisner Award-winning comic series Lumberjanes.



Little-known fact: While in college, ND Stevenson gained early fame as a fan artist creating 'hipster Lord of the Rings' characters under the name 'gingerhaze'.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Comedian and Actor Gerry Dee, 57 Canadian comedian Gerry Dee is widely recognized for his unique observational humor and relatable takes on everyday life. He achieved national fame by creating and starring in the popular CBC sitcom Mr. D, drawing directly from his experiences as a high school teacher. Dee also hosts Family Feud Canada, bringing his comedic charm to game show television.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a comedian, Gerry Dee spent a decade as a physical education teacher.

#8 Footballer Calvin Bassey, 26 Renowned for his defensive versatility, Nigerian-Italian professional footballer Calvin Bassey has carved out an impressive career across Europe's top leagues. He made a significant impact during his time with Rangers, helping them secure a Scottish Premiership title. Bassey later moved to Ajax and now plays as a key defender for Premier League club Fulham, also representing the Nigerian national team.



Little-known fact: Despite facing numerous rejections from clubs like Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic as a teenager, Calvin Bassey secured a pivotal trial with Leicester City at age 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Tennis Player Katie Volynets, 24 An American professional tennis player, Katie Volynets emerged from Walnut Creek, California, with a powerful game and a determined spirit. She made a significant impact by reaching the third round of the 2023 Australian Open and securing a WTA 125 title.



Little-known fact: Katie Volynets is fluent in both Russian and Ukrainian, maintaining strong ties with her extended family in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Footballer Ryan Flamingo, 23 Hailing from Blaricum, Netherlands, professional footballer Ryan Flamingo quickly established himself as a versatile and solid defender. He impressed during loan spells before signing permanently with PSV Eindhoven in 2024. Flamingo recently scored his first Champions League goal.



Little-known fact: Ryan Flamingo demonstrated his versatility by playing in midfield and scoring his first professional goal from that position.