Who Is Scott Manley? Scott Park Manley is a Scottish American astrophysicist and programmer, widely known for his unique blend of science communication and gaming. His engaging online presence consistently demystifies complex space topics for a global audience. He rose to public attention with his compelling video explaining asteroid discoveries, which garnered widespread views. Manley solidified his breakout status by combining orbital mechanics with Kerbal Space Program gameplay, making rocket science accessible to millions.

Full Name Scott Park Manley Gender Male Net Worth $695,700 Nationality Scottish American Education University of Glasgow Father Charlie Manley Siblings Three brothers Kids Skye, Orion

Early Life and Education Born in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, Scott Manley developed an early fascination with science fiction and the stars, fueled by his father Charlie Manley’s passion. This childhood wonder eventually steered him towards a path in astrophysics. He pursued higher education at the University of Glasgow, earning a Bachelor of Science in physics and astronomy. Manley later completed a Master of Science in computational physics from the same prestigious institution.

Notable Relationships Scott Manley generally maintains a private personal life, with details of his relationships not widely publicized. His public focus remains on his extensive work in science communication. Manley has two children, a daughter named Skye and a son named Orion. He also paid tribute to his father Charlie Manley in a video after his passing in 2015.

Career Highlights Through his dynamic YouTube channel, Scott Manley consistently makes complex subjects like astrophysics and rocketry understandable and entertaining. He gained significant traction by merging real-world physics with gameplay in Kerbal Space Program. Manley has been a key participant in Asteroid Day, delivering keynote speeches and hosting regular “Asteroid Update” segments. He also served as a science consultant for the Netflix film Stowaway. In recognition of his widespread educational impact, asteroid 33434 Scottmanley was officially named in his honor in 2019.