Gabby Douglas: Bio And Career Highlights
Gabby Douglas
December 31, 1995
Newport News, Virginia, US
30 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Gabby Douglas?
Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas is an American artistic gymnast known for her dynamic power and graceful routines. Her historic performances have captivated audiences worldwide, establishing her as a trailblazer in the sport.
She soared into the public eye at the 2012 London Olympics, securing the individual all-around gold medal. Douglas became the first African American woman to achieve this feat.
|Full Name
|Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Unmarried
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Homeschooled, Oak Park Independent School
|Father
|Timothy Douglas
|Mother
|Natalie Hawkins-Douglas
|Siblings
|Arielle Douglas, Joyelle Douglas, Johnathan Douglas
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas began gymnastics at age six, inspired by her older sister, Arielle. Her mother, Natalie Hawkins-Douglas, fostered her early talent.
By age 14, Douglas moved to Des Moines, Iowa, to train with coach Liang Chow, living with a host family to pursue her Olympic dreams. She was homeschooled from the third grade onward.
Notable Relationships
Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas has largely kept her personal relationships private throughout her career. No high-profile romances have been widely reported or confirmed by Douglas herself.
Douglas is currently unmarried and does not have any children. She remains focused on her gymnastics career and personal endeavors.
Career Highlights
American artistic gymnast Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas redefined her sport with powerful, elegant routines. She secured gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics in both the individual all-around and team competitions.
Douglas expanded her influence beyond the mat, appearing in a Lifetime biopic and a reality TV series, Douglas Family Gold. She also released two books and inspired a Barbie Shero doll.
To date, Douglas has collected three Olympic gold medals and two World Championship team gold medals, solidifying her legacy as an iconic figure in gymnastics.
Signature Quote
“My faith always plays a big role in my life.”
