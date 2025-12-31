Who Is Gabby Douglas? Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas is an American artistic gymnast known for her dynamic power and graceful routines. Her historic performances have captivated audiences worldwide, establishing her as a trailblazer in the sport. She soared into the public eye at the 2012 London Olympics, securing the individual all-around gold medal. Douglas became the first African American woman to achieve this feat.

Full Name Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Homeschooled, Oak Park Independent School Father Timothy Douglas Mother Natalie Hawkins-Douglas Siblings Arielle Douglas, Joyelle Douglas, Johnathan Douglas

Early Life and Education Growing up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas began gymnastics at age six, inspired by her older sister, Arielle. Her mother, Natalie Hawkins-Douglas, fostered her early talent. By age 14, Douglas moved to Des Moines, Iowa, to train with coach Liang Chow, living with a host family to pursue her Olympic dreams. She was homeschooled from the third grade onward.

Notable Relationships Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas has largely kept her personal relationships private throughout her career. No high-profile romances have been widely reported or confirmed by Douglas herself. Douglas is currently unmarried and does not have any children. She remains focused on her gymnastics career and personal endeavors.

Career Highlights American artistic gymnast Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas redefined her sport with powerful, elegant routines. She secured gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics in both the individual all-around and team competitions. Douglas expanded her influence beyond the mat, appearing in a Lifetime biopic and a reality TV series, Douglas Family Gold. She also released two books and inspired a Barbie Shero doll. To date, Douglas has collected three Olympic gold medals and two World Championship team gold medals, solidifying her legacy as an iconic figure in gymnastics.