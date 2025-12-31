Who Is ND Stevenson? ND Stevenson is an American cartoonist and animation producer, celebrated for his inventive storytelling and dynamic character design. His work consistently explores themes of identity, heroism, and friendship with depth. He first captured widespread attention with the graphic novel Nimona, which originated as a popular webcomic and earned significant critical acclaim. The vibrant story resonated with audiences, later inspiring a successful animated film adaptation.

Full Name ND Stevenson Gender Nonbinary Relationship Status Married to Lee Knox Ostertag Nationality American Education A.C. Flora High School, Maryland Institute College of Art Father Hal Stevenson Mother Diana Stevenson

Early Life and Education Born Noelle Diana Stevenson in Columbia, South Carolina, he grew up as the third of five siblings in a very religious household. His early years were shaped by a limited diet of media, though he found inspiration in films like The Prince of Egypt. Homeschooled initially, Stevenson later attended A.C. Flora High School, where his talent for creating picture books earned local recognition. He then honed his artistic skills at the Maryland Institute College of Art, graduating in 2013.

Notable Relationships Currently, ND Stevenson is married to fellow cartoonist Lee Knox Ostertag; they tied the knot in September 2019. Their relationship deepened while Stevenson was developing She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Stevenson has no publicly known children. He and Ostertag are both prominent figures in the comics and animation world, often influencing each other’s creative projects.

Career Highlights ND Stevenson’s groundbreaking work includes the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel Nimona, a New York Times bestseller that was adapted into a critically acclaimed Netflix animated film. He also co-wrote the beloved comic series Lumberjanes, which earned multiple Eisner Awards. As creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Stevenson reimagined the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power for Netflix, garnering a GLAAD Media Award and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. His autobiographical collection, The Fire Never Goes Out, offers a personal look into his creative journey.