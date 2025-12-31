ND Stevenson smiling while holding a copy of Nimona at a signing event, showcasing his career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

ND Stevenson

Born

December 31, 1991

Died
Birthplace

Columbia, South Carolina, US

Age

33 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is ND Stevenson?

ND Stevenson is an American cartoonist and animation producer, celebrated for his inventive storytelling and dynamic character design. His work consistently explores themes of identity, heroism, and friendship with depth.

He first captured widespread attention with the graphic novel Nimona, which originated as a popular webcomic and earned significant critical acclaim. The vibrant story resonated with audiences, later inspiring a successful animated film adaptation.

Full NameND Stevenson
GenderNonbinary
Relationship StatusMarried to Lee Knox Ostertag
NationalityAmerican
EducationA.C. Flora High School, Maryland Institute College of Art
FatherHal Stevenson
MotherDiana Stevenson

Early Life and Education

Born Noelle Diana Stevenson in Columbia, South Carolina, he grew up as the third of five siblings in a very religious household. His early years were shaped by a limited diet of media, though he found inspiration in films like The Prince of Egypt.

Homeschooled initially, Stevenson later attended A.C. Flora High School, where his talent for creating picture books earned local recognition. He then honed his artistic skills at the Maryland Institute College of Art, graduating in 2013.

Notable Relationships

Currently, ND Stevenson is married to fellow cartoonist Lee Knox Ostertag; they tied the knot in September 2019. Their relationship deepened while Stevenson was developing She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Stevenson has no publicly known children. He and Ostertag are both prominent figures in the comics and animation world, often influencing each other’s creative projects.

Career Highlights

ND Stevenson’s groundbreaking work includes the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel Nimona, a New York Times bestseller that was adapted into a critically acclaimed Netflix animated film. He also co-wrote the beloved comic series Lumberjanes, which earned multiple Eisner Awards.

As creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Stevenson reimagined the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power for Netflix, garnering a GLAAD Media Award and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. His autobiographical collection, The Fire Never Goes Out, offers a personal look into his creative journey.

Signature Quote

“Take a breath, as well as you can. Turn your face toward the light. It is time for the next step of your journey.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.