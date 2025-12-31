Who Is Ricky Whittle? Ricky Whittle is a British actor known for his commanding screen presence and versatile performances. His athletic background often informs the physicality he brings to a role. He first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Calvin Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, a role that brought him into the public eye in the UK.

Full Name Richard George Whittle Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Education Southampton Solent University Father Harry Whittle Mother Maggie Goodwin Whittle Siblings Chris Whittle, Debbie Whittle

Early Life and Education Growing up, Ricky Whittle and his two younger siblings frequently moved due to his father Harry Whittle’s career in the Royal Air Force. Primarily raised in Northern Ireland, he faced bullying for being the only black child in his school, an experience that shaped his perspective on identity. Whittle studied law and criminology at Southampton Solent University, where he also captained the football team. He began modeling for Reebok to cover textbook costs, a venture that eventually led him to leave university before graduating to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships Ricky Whittle’s public romantic life includes relationships with fellow actors Carley Stenson from 2007 to 2011, Rumer Willis in 2014, and Kirstina Colonna from 2015 to 2018. He and Stenson maintained a close friendship after their separation. Whittle has no children mentioned in public records. He has been notably private about his relationships since 2018, and as of late 2025, he is reportedly single.

Career Highlights Ricky Whittle’s acting career took off with his long-running role as Calvin Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks from 2006 to 2011, establishing him as a prominent figure in UK television. He then transitioned to US television, notably appearing in the drama Single Ladies. His breakout role in American television came as Lincoln in The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama The 100, where he appeared from 2014 to 2016. Whittle then secured the lead role of Shadow Moon in the Starz fantasy series American Gods, a role for which he sent 16 audition tapes over five months.