Who Is Ryan Flamingo? Ryan Flamingo is a Dutch professional footballer, recognized for his robust defending and versatile play on the pitch. His disciplined approach often turns defensive challenges into strategic advantages. He first gained widespread attention with his Eredivisie debut for Vitesse, quickly followed by his first professional goal. This early success highlighted his potential and set the stage for his rising career.

Full Name Ryan Flamingo Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (187 cm) Relationship Status Dating Inisha Valengina Net Worth $2.2 million Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Surinamese and Indonesian Education BFC Bussum, Almere City

Early Life and Education Born in Blaricum, Netherlands, Ryan Flamingo developed his passion for football from a young age. His background reflects a blend of Surinamese and Indonesian heritage. He honed his foundational skills within the youth academies of BFC Bussum and Almere City, a crucial period that shaped his disciplined play as a central defender.

Notable Relationships Ryan Flamingo has been publicly linked to Inisha Valengina in recent years. Shared photographs suggest a relationship, though no official confirmation has been made. The couple keeps their private life largely outside the spotlight, focusing on their respective careers. Flamingo has no publicly known children.