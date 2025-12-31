Ryan Flamingo focused during a football match wearing FC Utrecht jersey with sponsor logos in a stadium setting.

Ryan Flamingo

Born

December 31, 2002

Birthplace

Blaricum, Netherlands

Age

22 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Ryan Flamingo?

Ryan Flamingo is a Dutch professional footballer, recognized for his robust defending and versatile play on the pitch. His disciplined approach often turns defensive challenges into strategic advantages.

He first gained widespread attention with his Eredivisie debut for Vitesse, quickly followed by his first professional goal. This early success highlighted his potential and set the stage for his rising career.

Full NameRyan Flamingo
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (187 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Inisha Valengina
Net Worth$2.2 million
NationalityDutch
EthnicitySurinamese and Indonesian
EducationBFC Bussum, Almere City

Early Life and Education

Born in Blaricum, Netherlands, Ryan Flamingo developed his passion for football from a young age. His background reflects a blend of Surinamese and Indonesian heritage.

He honed his foundational skills within the youth academies of BFC Bussum and Almere City, a crucial period that shaped his disciplined play as a central defender.

Notable Relationships

Ryan Flamingo has been publicly linked to Inisha Valengina in recent years. Shared photographs suggest a relationship, though no official confirmation has been made.

The couple keeps their private life largely outside the spotlight, focusing on their respective careers. Flamingo has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

Ryan Flamingo’s football career is marked by his consistent development as a versatile defender and midfielder. He joined PSV Eindhoven in July 2024, signing a significant five-year contract.

A notable achievement came with PSV when he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Girona in November 2024, and later netted a decisive extra-time goal against Juventus in the knockout phase play-offs. His contributions have helped PSV secure honors like the Johan Cruyff Shield and the Eredivisie title.

