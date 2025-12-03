Happy birthday to Julianne Moore , Brendan Fraser , and Amanda Seyfried ! December 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Author Julianne Moore, 65 Grounded performances and emotional depth have distinguished American actress Julianne Moore across independent films and blockbusters alike. Moore earned an Academy Award for Still Alice and is known for her roles in Boogie Nights and Far from Heaven. She has also authored a popular series of children's books.



Little-known fact: Before adopting "Julianne Moore," she initially considered "Julie Anne Smith" but found it already registered with Actors' Equity.

#2 Actor and Producer Brendan Fraser, 57 Dynamic Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser carved out a unique career across action-adventure, comedy, and drama, enchanting audiences with his distinctive charm. He is widely recognized for his starring roles in The Mummy trilogy and his Academy Award-winning performance in The Whale, showcasing his profound acting talent.



Little-known fact: Brendan Fraser speaks fluent French, having grown up traveling internationally due to his father’s foreign service career.

#3 Actress Amanda Seyfried, 40 Renowned for her expressive performances, American actress and singer Amanda Seyfried has graced both the big and small screens. She is best known for her roles in the musical Mamma Mia! and her Emmy-winning turn in The Dropout.



Little-known fact: Amanda Seyfried originally auditioned for the role of Regina George in Mean Girls before being cast as Karen Smith.

#4 Actress and Dancer Jenna Dewan, 45 An American actress and dancer, Jenna Dewan rose to prominence with her captivating performance in the 2006 film Step Up. She is recognized for her dynamic acting roles across television and film, alongside a successful career as a professional dancer. Dewan also expanded her profile as a host for popular dance competition series.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Jenna Dewan was a professional backup dancer for major artists like Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott.

#5 Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Sean Parker, 46 An American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sean Parker is most recognized for his foundational roles in two revolutionary internet companies. He leveraged a keen understanding of technology and user behavior to disrupt established industries.

Parker co-founded Napster, which transformed music sharing, and served as the first president of Facebook, where he helped shape its early growth and funding. He also notably invested in Spotify.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Sean Parker was tracked by the FBI for hacking into a Fortune 500 company and was sentenced to community service.

#6 Actress Dascha Polanco, 43 An actress with a powerful screen presence, Dascha Polanco is a Dominican American performer known for her impactful roles. She gained widespread recognition playing Dayanara "Daya" Diaz in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Polanco has also appeared in films like The Irishman and In the Heights.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Dascha Polanco once aspired to become a chemist, specifically interested in creating perfumes.

#7 Video Game Designer and Musician Eric Barone, 38 An American video game designer and musician, Eric Barone rose to prominence as ConcernedApe, the sole creator of the beloved farming simulation game Stardew Valley. He meticulously crafted every aspect of the game, including its art and music, during a four-and-a-half-year solo development. This dedication led to its release in 2016 and subsequent global sales of over 41 million copies.



Little-known fact: Eric Barone initially began developing Stardew Valley as a project to simply improve his programming skills for job applications after college.

#8 Singer Angèle, 30 Renowned for her honest songwriting and captivating stage presence, Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle became a breakout star with her 2018 debut album Brol. Her subsequent global collaborations and advocacy for social issues have solidified her as a leading voice in modern pop.



Little-known fact: Angèle started her music career by performing in the streets and cafés around Brussels, sharing charming covers and comedic videos on Instagram.

#9 Rapper and Producer Trina, 47 An American rapper and television personality, Trina, born Katrina Laverne Kearse, established her presence in hip-hop with unapologetic lyrics and a fierce style. Trina first gained prominence with her feature on Trick Daddy's 1998 hit “Nann Nigga,” before releasing her gold-certified debut album, Da Baddest Bitch. She has been recognized by XXL as “the most consistent female rapper of all time.”



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Katrina Laverne Kearse initially pursued a license to become a real estate agent in Miami.

#10 Businessman Hal Steinbrenner, 56 An American businessman, Hal Steinbrenner rose to prominence leading the New York Yankees. He is best known as the chairman and managing general partner of Yankee Global Enterprises, overseeing a major league baseball dynasty. Among his diverse interests, Steinbrenner is also a pilot and a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay.



Little-known fact: Beyond his sports empire, Hal Steinbrenner is an accomplished pilot who owns both a GTO single-engine and a Cessna high-wing plane.