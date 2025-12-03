Who Is Jenna Dewan? Jenna Lee Dewan is an American actress and dancer, renowned for her dynamic stage presence and versatile acting. She has consistently captivated audiences with her powerful performances. Dewan’s breakout moment arrived with her starring role in the 2006 dance film Step Up, which became a box-office success. This cemented her place as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Full Name Jenna Lee Dewan Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese, Polish, German, English, Cornish Education Grapevine High School, University of Southern California Father Darryll Dewan Mother Nancy Smith Siblings Missy Dewan, Nathan Dewan, Daniel Dewan, Shane Dewan Kids Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee

Early Life and Education Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Jenna Dewan moved frequently as a child, often residing in the Dallas area of Texas. Her father, Darryll Dewan, was a college football player, and her mother, Nancy Smith, instilled a love for performing arts. Dewan cultivated her passion for dance from a young age, engaging in daily classes after school. She attended Grapevine High School, where she was a cheerleader, and later briefly studied at the University of Southern California before pursuing her professional dance career.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to actor and singer Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan was previously married to actor Channing Tatum, her co-star from the film Step Up. Their highly publicized relationship began after meeting on set in 2006. Dewan shares a daughter, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum, with Tatum. With Kazee, she has a son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, and a daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, expanding her family in recent years.

Career Highlights Jenna Dewan’s career is marked by her lead role as Nora Clark in the 2006 dance drama Step Up, which grossed over $114 million worldwide. She also showcased her dancing prowess as a backup dancer for artists including Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera. Beyond acting, Dewan has expanded her presence by hosting and judging several reality television shows, notably World of Dance and Flirty Dancing. She also holds executive producer credits for projects like Step Up: High Water.