Who Is Angèle? Angèle Joséphine Aimée Van Laeken is a Belgian singer and songwriter, celebrated for her unique blend of pop, chanson, and electronic music. Her authentic lyrics and engaging performances connect deeply with a wide audience. She broke into the public eye with her 2018 debut album, Brol, which swiftly topped charts across France and Belgium. The record’s lead single, “Tout oublier,” became a monumental hit, breaking streaming records.

Full Name Angèle Joséphine Aimée Van Laeken Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (167.5 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Belgian Ethnicity White Education Jazz Studio Antwerp, Royal Conservatory of Brussels Father Serge Van Laeken Mother Laurence Bibot Siblings Roméo Elvis

Early Life and Education Born on December 3, 1995, in Uccle, Brussels-Capital Region, Angèle grew up in a household steeped in creativity. Her father, Serge Van Laeken, a singer, and her mother, Laurence Bibot, an actress, fostered her artistic development. Angèle attended a Catholic school before enrolling at the Decroly School, where her musical skills flourished. She later pursued formal jazz education at Jazz Studio Antwerp and briefly studied at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels.

Notable Relationships Angèle has openly discussed her personal life, coming out as bisexual in 2020 and later identifying as pansexual in 2023. She was in a public relationship with French comedian Marie Papillon from 2019 until their separation in 2021. Prior to this, the singer dated French dancer and choreographer Léo Walk from 2017 to 2019. Angèle has no children and has focused on keeping her current romantic endeavors private.

Career Highlights Angèle’s debut album, Brol, released in 2018, was a monumental success, achieving double diamond status in France and becoming the country’s best-selling album in 2019. The album featured the record-breaking single “Tout oublier,” a collaboration with her brother Roméo Elvis, which spent nine weeks at number one on the Belgian singles chart. Her international reach expanded significantly with the 2020 hit single “Fever,” a collaboration with Dua Lipa. To date, Angèle has received multiple Music Industry Awards, including “Pop” and “Solo Female Artiste,” and an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Belgium Act.