Who Is Brendan Fraser? Brendan James Fraser is an American-Canadian actor renowned for his versatile performances and amiable screen presence. His career spans across high-octane action, broad comedies, and deeply emotional dramas. He first captured widespread attention as Link in the 1992 comedy Encino Man, a role that quickly established his unique blend of physical comedy and earnest charm. This breakout performance set the stage for a diverse filmography.

Full Name Brendan James Fraser Gender Male Height 6 feet 2½ inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Jeanne Moore Net Worth $20 million Nationality American, Canadian Ethnicity Irish, Scottish, German, Czech, and French-Canadian Education Cornish College of the Arts Father Peter Fraser Mother Carol Mary Généreux Siblings Kevin Fraser, Sean Fraser, Regan Fraser Kids Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser

Early Life and Education Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Brendan Fraser grew up in a family that frequently relocated due to his Canadian father Peter Fraser’s work as a foreign service officer. His mother, Carol Mary Généreux, was a sales counselor. An early exposure to London’s West End theater ignited his passion for acting. He later honed his craft at Upper Canada College and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts in 1990.

Notable Relationships Brendan Fraser is currently partnered with makeup artist Jeanne Moore, with whom he made their red-carpet debut in 2022. Earlier, he was married to actress Afton Smith, having met her in 1993. Fraser and Smith, who divorced in 2009, co-parent their three sons: Griffin Arthur Fraser, Holden Fletcher Fraser, and Leland Francis Fraser.

Career Highlights Brendan Fraser secured his place in Hollywood with iconic roles like Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy, which grossed hundreds of millions worldwide. He also delivered a memorable performance in George of the Jungle. His versatile career expanded into television with acclaimed roles in series such as The Affair and Doom Patrol. These performances showcased his dramatic range, signaling a significant resurgence. Fraser’s powerful portrayal in The Whale earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2023, along with a Screen Actors Guild Award, cementing his remarkable comeback.