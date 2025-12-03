Who Is Sean Parker? Sean Parker is an American entrepreneur recognized for his disruptive vision in the tech world. He possesses an uncanny ability to identify and cultivate groundbreaking digital ventures. His breakout came with co-founding Napster, a file-sharing service that quickly amassed tens of millions of users and reshaped the music industry overnight. Parker’s sharp business instincts helped guide early tech startups to massive scale.

Full Name Sean Parker Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Alexandra Lenas Net Worth $3.0 billion Nationality American Education Oakton High School, Chantilly High School Father Bruce Parker Mother Diane Parker Kids Winter Victoria Parker, Zephyr Emerson Parker

Early Life and Education Sean Parker was born in Herndon, Virginia, where his father, Bruce Parker, an oceanographer, taught him computer programming at age seven. His mother, Diane Parker, worked as a TV advertising broker. He attended Oakton High School and later Chantilly High School, convincing administrators to count coding time as a foreign language. By graduation in 1998, Parker was earning substantial income from various projects, foregoing college for entrepreneurship.

Notable Relationships Sean Parker became engaged to singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas in 2011 and they married in 2013, in a widely publicized Big Sur ceremony. Parker shares two children with Lenas, a daughter named Winter Victoria Parker and a son named Zephyr Emerson Parker.

Career Highlights Sean Parker co-founded Napster, a file-sharing computer service that revolutionized music distribution and garnered tens of millions of users by 1999. He became the first president of Facebook in 2004, playing a pivotal role in securing early funding and developing its corporate structure. Parker also invested $15 million in Spotify in 2010, helping to secure its US launch, and established the Parker Foundation, focusing on life sciences and global public health.