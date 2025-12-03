Who Is Eric Barone? Eric Lorenz Barone is an American video game designer and musician, celebrated for independently crafting immersive, detailed gaming worlds. He is known professionally as ConcernedApe, a moniker synonymous with meticulous game development. Barone broke into the public eye with the 2016 release of his acclaimed farming simulation game, Stardew Valley. This passion project, developed entirely by him, quickly sold millions of copies worldwide and garnered widespread critical praise.

Full Name Eric Lorenz Barone Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Education University of Washington Tacoma

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Eric Barone spent his formative years in Auburn, Washington, where his father’s technical mindset fostered an early interest in computers. This supportive environment cultivated his diverse creative and analytical talents. He pursued higher education at the University of Washington Tacoma, graduating in 2011 with a degree in computer science. Unable to secure immediate employment, Barone began developing Stardew Valley to enhance his programming skills.

Notable Relationships Eric Barone has maintained a long-term partnership with Amber Hageman, who provided essential support during the demanding, years-long development of Stardew Valley. Their enduring relationship is noted in various accounts of his journey. While Barone is publicly partnered, there is no widely reported information regarding him having children. He and Hageman have largely kept the details of their private life out of the public spotlight.

Career Highlights Eric Barone’s career is defined by the monumental success of his independent project, Stardew Valley, which he released in 2016. He single-handedly developed the entire game, from coding and art to music and writing, leading to tens of millions of copies sold across multiple platforms. His innovation and dedication earned him a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30: Games” list in 2017, acknowledging his significant impact on the gaming industry. Barone continues to expand the Stardew Valley universe through updates and concert tours, while also developing his next anticipated game, Haunted Chocolatier.