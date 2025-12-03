Dascha Polanco smiling outdoors, wearing a sequined jacket with her hair in a high ponytail during an event appearance

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dascha Polanco

Born

December 3, 1982

Birthplace

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Age

43 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Dascha Polanco?

Dascha Yolaine Polanco is a Dominican American actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama.

She first gained wide notice for her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. The show became a global phenomenon, propelling Polanco into the public eye.

Full NameDascha Yolaine Polanco
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityDominican American
EthnicityDominican American
EducationHunter College, American High School
FatherRubén Darío Polanco
MotherJanet Polanco
SiblingsJessica Polanco, one brother
KidsDasany Kristal Gonzalez, Aryam

Early Life and Education

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dascha Polanco moved to the United States at a young age. She was raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and Miami by her father, a mechanic, and her mother, a cosmetologist.

She attended American High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hunter College, a path she pursued before finding the courage to fully commit to her acting aspirations.

Notable Relationships

Dascha Polanco’s relationship history includes a six-year engagement that ultimately ended, though details regarding her past partners remain largely private. She has not publicly confirmed a current romantic relationship.

Polanco is a mother of two children, a daughter named Dasany Kristal Gonzalez and a son named Aryam. She became a grandmother in October 2023, when her daughter Dasany welcomed a son.

Career Highlights

Dascha Polanco cemented her acting career with her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She gained multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding ensemble performance during its run.

Polanco also showcased her vocal and acting talent in the 2021 film In the Heights, playing Cuca. Additionally, she became an NFL Ambassador for apparel in 2015, representing the Latino community.

Signature Quote

“Support is necessary, but you have to be realistic and accept yourself for who you are. Embrace the setbacks; I focus on my goal and believe that I can achieve it.”

