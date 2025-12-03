Who Is Dascha Polanco? Dascha Yolaine Polanco is a Dominican American actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama. She first gained wide notice for her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. The show became a global phenomenon, propelling Polanco into the public eye.

Full Name Dascha Yolaine Polanco Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Dominican American Ethnicity Dominican American Education Hunter College, American High School Father Rubén Darío Polanco Mother Janet Polanco Siblings Jessica Polanco, one brother Kids Dasany Kristal Gonzalez, Aryam

Early Life and Education Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dascha Polanco moved to the United States at a young age. She was raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and Miami by her father, a mechanic, and her mother, a cosmetologist. She attended American High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hunter College, a path she pursued before finding the courage to fully commit to her acting aspirations.

Notable Relationships Dascha Polanco’s relationship history includes a six-year engagement that ultimately ended, though details regarding her past partners remain largely private. She has not publicly confirmed a current romantic relationship. Polanco is a mother of two children, a daughter named Dasany Kristal Gonzalez and a son named Aryam. She became a grandmother in October 2023, when her daughter Dasany welcomed a son.

Career Highlights Dascha Polanco cemented her acting career with her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She gained multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding ensemble performance during its run. Polanco also showcased her vocal and acting talent in the 2021 film In the Heights, playing Cuca. Additionally, she became an NFL Ambassador for apparel in 2015, representing the Latino community.