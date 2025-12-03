Dascha Polanco: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dascha Polanco
December 3, 1982
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
43 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Dascha Polanco?
Dascha Yolaine Polanco is a Dominican American actress known for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her work often turns ordinary stories into gripping drama.
She first gained wide notice for her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. The show became a global phenomenon, propelling Polanco into the public eye.
|Full Name
|Dascha Yolaine Polanco
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Dominican American
|Ethnicity
|Dominican American
|Education
|Hunter College, American High School
|Father
|Rubén Darío Polanco
|Mother
|Janet Polanco
|Siblings
|Jessica Polanco, one brother
|Kids
|Dasany Kristal Gonzalez, Aryam
Early Life and Education
Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dascha Polanco moved to the United States at a young age. She was raised in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and Miami by her father, a mechanic, and her mother, a cosmetologist.
She attended American High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hunter College, a path she pursued before finding the courage to fully commit to her acting aspirations.
Notable Relationships
Dascha Polanco’s relationship history includes a six-year engagement that ultimately ended, though details regarding her past partners remain largely private. She has not publicly confirmed a current romantic relationship.
Polanco is a mother of two children, a daughter named Dasany Kristal Gonzalez and a son named Aryam. She became a grandmother in October 2023, when her daughter Dasany welcomed a son.
Career Highlights
Dascha Polanco cemented her acting career with her role as Dayanara “Daya” Diaz in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She gained multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding ensemble performance during its run.
Polanco also showcased her vocal and acting talent in the 2021 film In the Heights, playing Cuca. Additionally, she became an NFL Ambassador for apparel in 2015, representing the Latino community.
Signature Quote
“Support is necessary, but you have to be realistic and accept yourself for who you are. Embrace the setbacks; I focus on my goal and believe that I can achieve it.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 2, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 1, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 30, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0