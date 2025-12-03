Who Is Trina? Katrina Laverne Kearse is an American rapper and television personality, renowned for her bold lyrics and confident persona. Her enduring career in hip-hop has made her a consistent and influential voice in the genre. She first gained prominence in 1998, appearing on Trick Daddy’s hit single “Nann Nigga.” The track showcased her gritty lyricism and quickly became a regional hit, propelling her into the national spotlight.

Full Name Katrina Laverne Kearse Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (158 cm) Relationship Status Married to Benjamin Kearse Jr. Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Dominican, Bahamian Education Miami Northwestern Senior High School Mother Vernessa Taylor Siblings Wilbrent Jr.

Early Life and Education Katrina Laverne Taylor was born in Miami, Florida, growing up in the Liberty City area. Her Bahamian mother, Vernessa Taylor, and Dominican father separated during her childhood. She attended Miami Northwestern Senior High School, graduating in 1992, where she was a majorette. Initially pursuing a real estate license, Taylor later shifted her focus to music.

Notable Relationships Trina married Benjamin Kearse Jr. on May 22, 2024, after being engaged to Raymond Taylor from 2021 until their breakup in 2023. Earlier, she was notably engaged to Lil Wayne and dated Kenyon Martin and French Montana. Trina shares no children. Her marriage to Kearse Jr. was private, and she maintains a low public profile regarding her current relationship details.

Career Highlights Trina’s hip-hop career launched with her appearance on Trick Daddy’s 1998 hit single “Nann Nigga,” which reached number three on the Rap Songs chart. Her gold-certified debut album, Da Baddest Bitch, solidified her bold presence and earned widespread acclaim. Beyond music, Trina expanded her brand by launching Rockstarr Music Group, her own record label. She also became a television personality, notably appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.