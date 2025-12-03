Who Is Amanda Seyfried? Amanda Michelle Seyfried is an American actress and singer known for her versatile range and distinctive vocal talent. Her performances often blend emotional depth with an approachable charm, resonating with wide audiences. She first gained prominence as Karen Smith in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, where her comedic timing proved unforgettable. This early role swiftly put Seyfried on the industry’s radar.

Full Name Amanda Michelle Seyfried Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education William Allen High School Father Jack Seyfried Mother Ann Seyfried Siblings Jennifer Seyfried Kids Nina Sadoski, Thomas Sadoski

Early Life and Education Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Amanda Seyfried grew up with her parents, Ann, an occupational therapist, and Jack, a pharmacist. She also has an older sister, Jennifer, a musician. Seyfried attended William Allen High School, cultivating early interests in acting and music through piano and opera lessons. She began modeling at age eight and acting in soap operas by age 15.

Notable Relationships Amanda Seyfried married actor Thomas Sadoski in March 2017, after they met while working on the play The Way We Get By. She was previously in relationships with actors Dominic Cooper from 2008 to 2009, and Justin Long from 2013 to 2015. The couple shares two children: a daughter, Nina, born in March 2017, and a son, Thomas, born in September 2020. Seyfried and Sadoski prioritize raising their family outside the Hollywood spotlight.

Career Highlights Seyfried established herself with key roles in major film musicals, including the global phenomenon Mamma Mia! in 2008 and its 2018 sequel, showcasing her impressive singing abilities. She also delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Cosette in the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables. Her dramatic work gained significant recognition with an Academy Award nomination for playing Marion Davies in David Fincher’s 2020 film Mank. She further cemented her status with a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in the 2022 Hulu limited series The Dropout. Seyfried has consistently diversified her career, taking on roles across genres and venturing into production, reflecting her commitment to complex and engaging storytelling. Her career continues to be marked by versatile and impactful performances.