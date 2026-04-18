Happy birthday to Kourtney Kardashian , America Ferrera , and David Tennant ! April 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Television Personality Kourtney Kardashian, 47 A businesswoman with an unruffled public persona, American media personality Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker rose to fame on her family’s long-running reality television series. She has expanded her empire with her lifestyle brand Poosh and various fashion and beauty ventures.



Little-known fact: Kourtney Kardashian had a bowl haircut as a child, leading her to be mistaken for a boy until she was six.

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#2 American Actress America Ferrera, 42 An American actress, director, and producer, America Ferrera has captivated audiences with her authentic performances. She is widely recognized for her Emmy-winning role in Ugly Betty and her impactful portrayal in the Barbie movie.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, America Ferrera initially studied international relations at the University of Southern California.

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#3 Scottish Actor David Tennant, 55 The energetic Scottish actor David Tennant is celebrated for his compelling stage presence and remarkable adaptability on screen. Tennant has anchored global hits like Doctor Who and Broadchurch, earning immense fan devotion and critical acclaim.



Little-known fact: He adopted the stage name David Tennant from Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys because another actor already had his birth name.

#4 English Actress Vanessa Kirby, 38 British actress Vanessa Kirby rose to international fame for her nuanced portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, earning a BAFTA Award. She also garnered an Academy Award nomination for her powerful lead role in the film Pieces of a Woman.



Little-known fact: Vanessa Kirby was rejected by the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and subsequently took a gap year working at an AIDS hospice in South Africa.

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#5 American Actress Chloe Bennet, 34 The dynamic American actress Chloe Bennet rose to prominence for her compelling portrayal of Daisy Johnson / Quake in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also lent her voice to the spirited character Yi in the animated film Abominable. Bennet is recognized for her powerful advocacy for Asian-American representation in entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Chloe Bennet moved to China at age 15 to pursue a pop singing career and released two singles under her birth name.

#6 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Eli Roth, 54 A distinctive voice in modern horror, American filmmaker Eli Roth is known for pushing cinematic boundaries with his visceral and often controversial films. His influential work includes directing Cabin Fever and Hostel, as well as an acclaimed acting performance in Inglourious Basterds.



Roth also earned a Student Academy Award early in his career.



Little-known fact: As a child, Eli Raphael Roth made over 100 short films with his brothers, inspired by movies like Alien.

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#7 English Filmmaker Edgar Wright, 52 The distinctive visual style of Edgar Wright, an English film director and screenwriter, has redefined genre filmmaking with kinetic energy and sharp wit. His collaborations, notably the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, showcase his ability to blend comedy, action, and horror seamlessly.



Little-known fact: Before his acclaimed filmmaking career, Edgar Wright worked stocking shelves at a supermarket in his early teens.

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#8 American Actress Melissa Joan Hart, 50 American actress Melissa Joan Hart rose to prominence as Clarissa Darling, an astute teenager navigating everyday life. She captivated audiences for years as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and later starred in Melissa & Joey.



Little-known fact: Her acting career began at age four with a commercial for a bathtub doll called Splashy.

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#9 American Rapper Ski Mask the Slump God, 30 Emerging from the South Florida rap scene, American rapper Ski Mask the Slump God captivates listeners with his fast-paced, distinctive lyrical style and energetic presence. His debut album Stokeley notably landed in the Billboard 200 top ten, while early mixtapes produced platinum-certified singles like “BabyWipe,” showcasing his unique flow, and he co-founded the Members Only collective. He is also recognized for his vibrant, multi-colored durags.



Little-known fact: His father, a rapper known as Sin City, actually encouraged him to begin writing raps from a young age.

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Aminé, 32 Recognized for his vibrant and playful approach to hip-hop, American rapper and singer Aminé gained widespread attention with his breakout single “Caroline.” Daniel has since released acclaimed albums like Limbo and collaborated with artists across genres. He is known for his self-directed music videos and distinctive style.



Little-known fact: He initially wanted to play basketball and tried out for his high school team multiple times.

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