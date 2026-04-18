Who Is Edgar Wright? Edgar Wright is an English filmmaker known for his kinetic, fast-paced, and satirically sharp genre films. His distinctive visual style often blends expressive popular music with dynamic editing techniques. He first gained widespread recognition with the zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead in 2004, which became a critical and financial hit. This success launched the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

Full Name Edgar Howard Wright Gender Male Relationship Status In a Relationship With Julia Cumming Net Worth $215 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, with a small amount of Ashkenazi/Sephardi Jewish Education The Blue School, Bournemouth And Poole College Of Art And Design Siblings Oscar Wright

Early Life and Education A creative atmosphere filled his childhood, where Edgar Howard Wright’s parents, both art teachers, fostered his early interest in visual storytelling. He attended The Blue School in Wells from 1985 to 1992, later studying at Bournemouth and Poole College of Art and Design.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to musician Julia Cumming as of 2026, Edgar Wright previously dated American actress Anna Kendrick from 2008 to 2013. He was also in a relationship with musician Charlotte Hatherley earlier in his career. Wright has no children.

Career Highlights Edgar Wright’s directorial vision is best showcased in his Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. These films achieved both critical acclaim and financial success globally, solidifying his unique brand of genre filmmaking. Beyond these, Wright expanded his range by directing the action comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the acclaimed action film Baby Driver, praised for its innovative sound design and tightly choreographed sequences. He also helmed the documentary The Sparks Brothers and the psychological horror Last Night in Soho. His work has garnered recognition, including a British Independent Film Award for Best Screenplay for Shaun of the Dead and an Empire Award for Best Director for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.