Who Is Eli Roth? Eli Raphael Roth is an American filmmaker and actor, widely recognized for his visceral and often controversial contributions to the horror genre. His directorial work has deeply influenced the “Splat Pack” movement. He rose to public attention with his debut feature, Cabin Fever, a low-budget horror film that garnered critical acclaim and strong box office performance. Quentin Tarantino notably praised the film as “the best new American film”.

Full Name Eli Raphael Roth Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education New York University Father Sheldon Roth Mother Cora Roth Siblings Adam Roth, Gabriel Roth

Early Life and Education Eli Raphael Roth grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, the middle of three sons to Sheldon Roth, a psychiatrist, and Cora Roth, a painter. His early fascination with film began at age eight after watching Ridley Scott’s Alien. He later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he honed his craft and developed the script for his future directorial debut. Roth also made over 100 short films with his brothers before college.

Notable Relationships Eli Raphael Roth was married to Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo from November 2014 to August 2019, a relationship that also included creative collaborations on films like The Green Inferno. Previously, he dated Peaches Geldof and Barbara Nedeljáková. Roth and Izzo did not have children together. In a 2023 interview, Roth revealed he had remarried, and in 2024, welcomed a child, though details of his current family remain private.

Career Highlights Eli Raphael Roth’s directorial career is largely defined by his impact on the modern horror landscape, with films like Cabin Fever and Hostel becoming global box office hits. Hostel alone cemented his reputation for explicit violence and spawned a sequel, Hostel: Part II. Beyond directing, Roth gained significant recognition for his acting role as Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, for which he received ensemble awards. He has also produced various horror projects, including The Last Exorcism. Roth received a Visionary Award for his contributions to horror in 2013 and shared a Spike TV Scream Award for his “screamplay” in Grindhouse.