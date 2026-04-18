Who Is Melissa Joan Hart? Melissa Joan Hart is an American actress, director, and producer known for her relatable portrayals of strong young women. Her enduring presence in television has captivated generations of viewers. She first gained widespread recognition starring as Clarissa Darling in the Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All, a witty show that resonated deeply with its teen audience. This success paved the way for her iconic role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Full Name Melissa Joan Hart Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $13 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sayville High School, New York University Father William Hart Mother Paula Hart Siblings Trisha Hart, Elizabeth Hart, Brian Hart, Emily Hart, Alexandra Hart-Gilliams, Samantha Hart, Mackenzie Lee Hart Kids Mason Walter Wilkerson, Braydon Hart Wilkerson, Tucker McFadden Wilkerson

Early Life and Education Born in Smithtown, New York, Melissa Joan Hart grew up in Sayville with her parents, Paula and William Hart, and four younger siblings who also pursued acting careers. Her mother, a producer, managed her early career. She attended Sayville High School, later enrolling at New York University before leaving to focus on her burgeoning acting career, which began with commercials at age four.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Melissa Joan Hart’s early career, including actor James Fields and her Sabrina, the Teenage Witch co-star Nate Richert. She also briefly dated Adrian Grenier. Hart married musician Mark Wilkerson in July 2003, with their wedding documented in a television miniseries. They share three sons: Mason Walter, Braydon Hart, and Tucker McFadden.

Career Highlights Melissa Joan Hart anchored the popular Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All, which ran for four successful years and earned her multiple Young Artist Awards. She later starred in the widely acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a series that spanned seven seasons. Beyond acting, Hart co-founded Hartbreak Films with her mother, Paula Hart, producing many projects including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey. She also won $1 million for her charity Youth Villages on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.