Who Is America Ferrera? America Georgina Ferrera is an American actress, director, and producer recognized for her impactful roles. Her distinctive blend of warmth and strength defines her influential screen presence. She rose to widespread acclaim with the Ugly Betty series, earning an Emmy as the first Latina to win the award in the category. This breakthrough solidified her as a compelling talent in Hollywood.

Full Name America Georgina Ferrera Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Honduran American Education University of Southern California Father Carlos Gregorio Ferrera Mother América Griselda Ayes Kids Sebastian Piers Williams, Lucia Marisol Williams

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, America Ferrera was the youngest of six children to Honduran immigrants América Griselda Ayes and Carlos Gregorio Ferrera. Her mother, a Hilton hotel housekeeping director, emphasized the value of education. Ferrera attended Calabash Street Elementary and El Camino Real High School, developing an early passion for acting in school plays. She later earned a B.A. from the University of Southern California, double-majoring in theatre and international relations.

Notable Relationships On set at the University of Southern California in 2005, America Ferrera met actor, director, and writer Ryan Piers Williams. The couple became engaged in 2010. They married on June 27, 2011, and have two children: a son, Sebastian Piers Williams, born in May 2018, and a daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, born in May 2020.

Career Highlights America Ferrera’s breakthrough came with her starring role as Betty Suarez in the ABC comedy-drama Ugly Betty. Her portrayal earned her a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, a first for a Latina in the lead actress category. Beyond acting, Ferrera co-founded HARNESS, an organization that unites artists and activists to drive social change. She also served as co-producer and director for her NBC series Superstore. More recently, her powerful performance in the 2023 film Barbie earned her an Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as an influential voice for women and representation in film.