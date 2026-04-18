Who Is Kourtney Kardashian? Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker is an American media personality and businesswoman known for her distinctive, unbothered demeanor within her famous family. Her extensive career encompasses reality television and several successful entrepreneurial ventures. She first gained widespread public recognition starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007 and became a global phenomenon. The show’s success launched numerous spin-offs, cementing her family’s place in pop culture.

Full Name Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian American Education Marymount High School, Southern Methodist University, University of Arizona Father Robert Kardashian Mother Kris Jenner Siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Burt Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Casey Jenner Kids Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick, Rocky Thirteen Barker

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker grew up as the eldest child of attorney Robert Kardashian and socialite Kris Jenner. The family’s Armenian heritage shaped her early identity. She attended Marymount High School, a Roman Catholic all-girls school, before pursuing higher education at Southern Methodist University and graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in Theatre Arts.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker’s public life, including a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick. She later dated model Younes Bendjima. Kardashian married musician Travis Barker in May 2022 and shares three children, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick, with ex-partner Scott Disick. She also welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with Travis Barker in November 2023.

Career Highlights Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker’s breakthrough came with the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired for 20 seasons and garnered massive global viewership. This show chronicled her family’s personal and professional lives. She launched her successful lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, which offers content and products centered on wellness and healthy living. Kardashian also co-owned the D-A-S-H clothing boutiques with her sisters and has released several fragrances. Her business acumen also extends to a new health brand, Lemme, introduced in 2022, specializing in vitamins and gummy supplements.