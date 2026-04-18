Who Is Chloe Bennet? Chloe Bennet is an American actress and singer recognized for her dynamic screen presence. Her roles often blend strength with vulnerability, making characters relatable. She brings a nuanced portrayal to complex figures in action and animated projects. Bennet’s breakout came starring as Daisy Johnson / Quake in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2013 to 2020. Her performance anchored the series for seven seasons, resonating deeply with superhero fans.

Full Name Chloé Wang Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American and European American Education St. Ignatius College Prep Father Bennet Wang Mother Stephanie Crane Siblings Six brothers

Early Life and Education Born Chloé Wang in Chicago, Illinois, Chloe Bennet grew up in a large family with six brothers. Her father, Bennet Wang, is Chinese, and her mother, Stephanie Crane, is Anglo-American. This blended heritage shaped her upbringing. She attended St. Ignatius College Prep, where she cultivated an early love for performance. At age 13, she joined the Second City Youth Ensemble, hinting at her future in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Chloe Bennet has navigated several public relationships during her time in the spotlight. She dated actor Austin Nichols from 2013 to 2017. Later, she was linked to Logan Paul in 2018 and Charles Melton in 2023. Her romance with British actor Taron Egerton was noted in late 2024, but reports indicate they parted ways in 2025. Bennet currently maintains a focus on her career, with no public confirmation of a current partner.

Career Highlights Chloe Bennet anchored Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Daisy Johnson / Quake for seven seasons, transforming from a hacker into a powerful superhero. The series ran from 2013 to 2020, establishing her as a prominent figure in superhero television. Beyond her live-action roles, Bennet voiced the lead character Yi in the critically acclaimed animated film Abominable and its subsequent television series. She has also consistently advocated for Asian-American representation in Hollywood, drawing on her own experiences with industry biases.