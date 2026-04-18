Who Is David Tennant? David Tennant is a Scottish actor celebrated for his charismatic performances and versatile range across stage and screen. His ability to embody complex characters has garnered widespread critical acclaim. He rose to international fame playing the Tenth Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who, a role that cemented his status as a beloved science fiction icon; fans adore his energetic and witty portrayal.

Full Name David Tennant Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity Scottish Education Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Father Alexander McDonald Mother Helen McDonald Siblings Blair McDonald, Karen McDonald Kids Ty Tennant, Olive Tennant, Wilfred Tennant, Doris Tennant, Birdie Tennant

Early Life and Education Growing up in Bathgate, Scotland, David John McDonald, known professionally as David Tennant, was the son of a Presbyterian minister and showed an early fascination with acting. His passion for performance blossomed at a young age. He attended Ralston Primary School and Paisley Grammar School, where his talent for drama was evident, leading him to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; there, he honed his craft and developed his distinctive theatrical presence.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Georgia Tennant, David Tennant met his wife on the set of Doctor Who. She is the daughter of actor Peter Davison, who played the Fifth Doctor. The couple shares five children, including Ty Tennant, whom David adopted, and are a prominent acting family, often seen supporting each other’s work.

Career Highlights David Tennant achieved widespread recognition for his transformative portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, anchoring three series and several specials. His tenure revitalized the long-running science fiction program, earning him immense popularity and critical praise. Beyond his iconic Doctor Who role, Tennant excelled as the chilling villain Kilgrave in the Marvel series Jessica Jones, demonstrating his range. He also voiced Scrooge McDuck in DuckTales, showcasing his versatility across genres and platforms. He has collected multiple National Television Awards, a Broadcasting Press Guild Award, and an International Emmy Award for his performance in Des, cementing Tennant as a consistently acclaimed actor.