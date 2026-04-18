Ski Mask the Slump God: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ski Mask the Slump God
April 18, 1996
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US
30 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Ski Mask the Slump God?
Ski Mask the Slump God is an American rapper celebrated for his distinctive, often frantic lyrical delivery and inventive wordplay. He consistently brings a unique blend of humor and aggressive energy to the hip-hop genre.
His breakout moment came with the 2017 mixtape You Will Regret, featuring the platinum-certified single “BabyWipe.” This success quickly propelled his unique sound onto national charts, solidifying his presence in the SoundCloud rap movement.
|Full Name
|Ski Mask the Slump God
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Piper High School, Coral Springs High School
|Father
|Sin City
Early Life and Education
Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne was born on April 18, 1996, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of Jamaican descent. His father, a rapper known as Sin City, actively encouraged his son to write rap music from a young age, often playing Jamaican music at home.
At sixteen, Goulbourne found himself in a juvenile detention center, where he met fellow aspiring rapper XXXTentacion. This meeting proved pivotal, leading to their musical collaborations and the formation of the collective Members Only after their release.
Notable Relationships
Ski Mask the Slump God is currently publicly listed as single, maintaining a notably private personal life. He was, however, linked to DJ Softest Hard in a publicly known relationship earlier in his career.
He has no publicly known children. The rapper has consistently remained focused on his prolific musical endeavors, keeping his romantic relationships out of the spotlight.
Career Highlights
Ski Mask the Slump God’s debut studio album, Stokeley (2018), peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. This significant achievement followed his 2017 mixtape You Will Regret, which featured platinum-certified singles such as “BabyWipe” and “Take a Step Back.”
Beyond his solo efforts, Goulbourne co-founded the influential hip-hop collective Members Only with XXXTentacion in 2014. More recently, he released the compilation album The Lost Files (2025), which gathered his earlier SoundCloud material under his own label, Very Rare & Co.
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