Happy birthday to Sarah Michelle Gellar , Adrien Brody , and Rob McElhenney ! April 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 49 With an undeniable screen presence, American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar captivated audiences as the resilient lead in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She earned an Emmy Award for her role in All My Children and continued her versatile career in films like Cruel Intentions.



Little-known fact: Gellar once appeared in a controversial Burger King commercial criticizing McDonald's as a child.

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#2 Actor Adrien Brody, 53 An American actor and film producer, Adrien Brody rose to prominence with his Oscar-winning performance in The Pianist. He is celebrated for his intense, transformative roles and his numerous collaborations with director Wes Anderson. Brody secured a second Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in The Brutalist.



Little-known fact: As a child, Adrien Brody performed magic shows at children’s birthday parties as “The Amazing Adrien.”

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#3 Actor and Producer Rob Mcelhenney, 49 An American actor and producer renowned for his sharp wit and distinctive comedic flair, Rob Mac has built a significant career in television. He is celebrated as the creator and star of the long-running series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Mac also co-owns the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., a venture highlighted in the Emmy Award-winning documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.



Little-known fact: Before launching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob Mac worked various service industry jobs while pursuing acting in Los Angeles.

#4 Actress Abigail Breslin, 30 Known for her stirring performances as a child and adult, American actress Abigail Breslin gained prominence with her Academy Award-nominated role in Little Miss Sunshine. She has continued to showcase her versatility across film and television.



Little-known fact: Abigail Breslin was named after Abigail Adams, the first Second Lady and second First Lady of the US.

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#5 Actor and Comedian Brad Garrett, 66 A towering presence in comedy clubs and on screen, American actor and stand-up comedian Brad Garrett first garnered national attention by winning Star Search. He later became a household name for his Emmy-winning role as Robert Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. Garrett also lends his distinctive voice to numerous animated films, like Finding Nemo.



Little-known fact: Brad Garrett was once one of the youngest comedians to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at age 23.

#6 Guitarist and Songwriter Ritchie Blackmore, 81 An influential British guitarist and songwriter, Richard Hugh Blackmore redefined hard rock with his unique blend of classical and blues influences. His work with Deep Purple, including the iconic "Smoke on the Water" riff, propelled him to global recognition. Blackmore later founded Rainbow and the folk-rock band Blackmore's Night, continuing to explore diverse musical landscapes.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Richard Hugh Blackmore worked as an apprentice radio mechanic at Heathrow Airport.

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#7 Actress Julie Christie, 86 A British actress known for her luminous screen presence, Julie Christie rose to global stardom in the 1960s. Her performances in Darling and Doctor Zhivago cemented her status as a film icon.



Little-known fact: She was expelled from a convent school in England for telling a rude joke.

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#8 Actor Peter Capaldi, 68 Grit and an incisive wit have made Scottish actor Peter Capaldi a household name, captivating audiences as Malcolm Tucker and the Twelfth Doctor. He boasts an Academy Award for directing the short film Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life. Capaldi also fronted the punk band The Dreamboys.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Peter Capaldi was the lead singer and guitarist in a punk rock band with Craig Ferguson.

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#9 Makeup Artist and Author Bobbi Brown, 69 An American make-up artist and entrepreneur, Bobbi Brown pioneered the natural beauty movement with her eponymous cosmetics line. She is widely recognized for her philosophy of enhancing rather than concealing natural features. Beyond her original brand, Brown has also launched Jones Road Beauty and authored several best-selling books on makeup and wellness.



Little-known fact: Before launching her own beauty line, Bobbi Brown developed her initial ten natural lipstick shades by collaborating with a drugstore chemist.

#10 Singer and Guitarist Win Butler, 46 The Canadian-American singer-songwriter Win Butler co-founded the influential indie rock band Arcade Fire, known for their critically acclaimed albums and dynamic live performances. His musical vision shaped their sound.



Butler's work extends beyond the band, encompassing DJ sets as DJ Windows 98 and winning a Grammy Award for The Suburbs album.



Little-known fact: An avid basketball player, he won the Most Valuable Player award at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2016.

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