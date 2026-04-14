Who Is Abigail Breslin? Abigail Breslin is an American actress known for her natural talent and ability to portray complex characters with emotional depth. She seamlessly transitioned from a beloved child star to a versatile adult performer on screen. Her breakout came with the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, where her role as Olive Hoover earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. This pivotal performance cemented her status as a formidable presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Abigail Breslin Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm), 132 pounds (60 kg) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, Jewish, English, German Education Knox College, George Washington University Father Michael Breslin Mother Kim Breslin Siblings Ryan Breslin, Spencer Breslin

Early Life and Education Born and raised in New York City, Abigail Breslin grew up in a close-knit household, influenced by her parents, Kim and Michael, and older brothers, Ryan and Spencer, who are also actors. Her early exposure to the entertainment world sparked her passion. She was primarily homeschooled during her early acting career, blending on-set tutoring with academics. Breslin later pursued higher education at Knox College and George Washington University.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Ira Kunyansky, Abigail Breslin previously dated in the public eye. Their connection became social media official in recent years, leading to an engagement. Breslin and Kunyansky tied the knot on January 28, 2023, celebrating their union with a private ceremony. The actress has no children.

Career Highlights Abigail Breslin secured widespread recognition for her breakout role as Olive Hoover in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. This performance captivated audiences and critics alike, making her one of the youngest nominees ever. She then expanded her range with memorable roles, notably in the horror-comedy Zombieland and the Fox series Scream Queens, showcasing her versatility across diverse genres. Breslin has also ventured into singing, releasing music over her career.