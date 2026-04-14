Who Is Sarah Michelle Gellar? Sarah Michelle Gellar is an American actress widely recognized for her commanding presence and portrayals of strong female characters. Her impactful work often defines her roles in both television and film. She gained widespread public attention as Buffy Summers in the supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her nuanced performance solidified her status as a pop culture icon, influencing a generation of genre programming.

Full Name Sarah Michelle Gellar Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Professional Children’s School Father Arthur Gellar Mother Rosellen Greenfield Kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, Rocky James Prinze

Early Life and Education A family focus shaped Sarah Michelle Gellar’s early years in New York City, where she was raised by her mother, Rosellen Greenfield. Her parents, both of Jewish descent, nurtured an environment that encouraged her creative spirit. She attended the Professional Children’s School, balancing academics with an early career in acting. This specialized education allowed her to pursue performing arts from a young age.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks the enduring partnership between Sarah Michelle Gellar and actor Freddie Prinze Jr., whom she married on September 1, 2002. They first connected on the set of the film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Gellar and Prinze Jr. share two children, Charlotte Grace Prinze and Rocky James Prinze, with whom they maintain a private family life in Los Angeles. Their relationship remains a notable and steady presence in Hollywood.

Career Highlights Sarah Michelle Gellar’s career is defined by her iconic portrayal of the titular character in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which garnered international acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Her role in the film Cruel Intentions also showcased her range, earning critical praise for her complex performance. Beyond acting, Gellar expanded into entrepreneurship, notably co-founding Foodstirs, an e-commerce baking company. She also authored the cookbook Stirring Up Fun with Food, further establishing her brand outside of entertainment.