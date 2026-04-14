Adrien Brody smiling at a public event, wearing a black suit jacket and white shirt, highlighting his career and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Adrien Brody

Born

April 14, 1973

Died
Birthplace

Woodhaven, Queens, New York City, US

Age

52 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Adrien Brody?

Adrien Nicholas Brody is an American actor and film producer known for his intense performances and transformative roles. He navigates seamlessly between independent cinema and major studio productions.

He gained widespread recognition and an Academy Award for his compelling portrayal in The Pianist, making him the youngest ever Best Actor winner at the time. His dedication to method acting often involves profound physical and emotional immersion.

Full NameAdrien Nicholas Brody
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusIn A Relationship With Georgina Chapman
Net Worth$40 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish (Polish and Czech ancestry)
EducationFiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Stony Brook University, Queens College
FatherElliot Brody
MotherSylvia Plachy
SiblingsJosh Brody

Early Life and Education

Born in Woodhaven, Queens, New York City, Adrien Brody is the only child of photographer Sylvia Plachy and history professor Elliot Brody. His parents encouraged his artistic interests from a young age.

He attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, focusing on drama. Brody also briefly studied at Stony Brook University and Queens College, before relocating to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to fashion designer Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody previously had relationships with model Lara Lieto and actress Elsa Pataky. They first met at a dinner in Puerto Rico in 2019.

Brody has no biological children. He is a supportive partner to Chapman, and has publicly acknowledged her children, Dash and India.

Career Highlights

Adrien Brody garnered international acclaim for his powerful performances in The Pianist and The Brutalist, earning him two Academy Awards for Best Actor. He became the youngest actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Pianist at age 29.

Beyond his award-winning roles, Brody frequently collaborates with director Wes Anderson, appearing in films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. He has also taken on diverse television roles, including Peaky Blinders and Succession.

Signature Quote

“I stay rooted. I stay present and grounded.”

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