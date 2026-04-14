Who Is Peter Capaldi? Peter Dougan Capaldi is a Scottish actor, director, and writer known for his intense performances and versatile range. His work often blends sharp wit with profound emotional depth. He secured widespread fame as the foul-mouthed political operative Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It, a role that brought him critical acclaim and cemented his reputation for powerful, rapid-fire dialogue.

Full Name Peter Dougan Capaldi Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Elaine Collins Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Italian, Scottish, and Irish Education Glasgow School of Art Father Gerald Capaldi Mother Nancy Soutar Kids Cecily Capaldi

Early Life and Education A childhood in Glasgow, Scotland, saw Peter Capaldi immersed in a family ice cream business run by his parents, Gerald and Nancy Capaldi. His paternal grandfather was Italian, connecting him to a rich European heritage. He later enrolled at the Glasgow School of Art, pursuing his passion for creativity. During this time, he was the lead singer and guitarist for the punk rock band The Dreamboys, alongside future comedian Craig Ferguson.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has defined Peter Capaldi’s personal life, leading to his marriage to actress and producer Elaine Collins. They have built a private family life away from intense public scrutiny. The couple shares one daughter, Cecily Capaldi, with whom they maintain a close bond. Capaldi remains married to Collins, a partnership that has endured throughout his notable career.

Career Highlights Peter Capaldi is celebrated for iconic roles, including Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who, anchoring a beloved science fiction series for four years. He secured an Academy Award for his short film Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life. Beyond acting, Capaldi launched into directing feature films like Strictly Sinatra and helmed series of the sitcom Getting On. He also released his debut solo rock album, St. Christopher, showcasing his musical talents.