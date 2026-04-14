Rob McElhenney speaking at a panel event, smiling and wearing a black plaid shirt with a microphone.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rob McElhenney

Born

April 14, 1977

Died
Birthplace

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

Age

49 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Rob McElhenney?

Rob Mac is an American actor, screenwriter, producer, and businessman known for his distinctive comedic vision and commitment to long-form storytelling. His work frequently features sharp humor and complex character arcs.

Mac’s breakout moment arrived as the creator and star of the FX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which debuted in 2005. The show’s raw, irreverent style quickly cultivated a devoted global following, earning it a place among television’s longest-running live-action sitcoms.

Full NameRob Mac
GenderMale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$50 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityIrish American, German American
EducationWaldron Mercy Academy, Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School, Temple University
SiblingsKatie McElhenney
KidsAxel Lee, Leo Grey

Early Life and Education

Family life in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shaped Rob Mac’s early years, with both parents of Irish descent instilling a Catholic upbringing. He and his two younger brothers were primarily raised by their father after his parents divorced when he was eight years old.

He attended Waldron Mercy Academy and Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School, where he first explored performing. Mac briefly enrolled at Temple University before pursuing acting full-time, seeking opportunities in New York City and Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

On set of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob Mac met his future wife, Kaitlin Olson, whom he married on September 27, 2008. Mac had developed an early admiration for Olson, finding her both funny and beautiful.

Mac and Olson share two sons, Axel Lee and Leo Grey. The couple’s relationship remains a prominent, enduring partnership in Hollywood, often publicly celebrating their almost 17 years of marriage.

Career Highlights

Rob Mac’s career launched with the groundbreaking comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show he created, writes for, and stars in as Mac. The program achieved critical acclaim, becoming one of the longest-running live-action American comedy series.

He also co-created and executive produces the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, expanding his creative footprint. More Better Productions, his company, has diversified into sports, notably co-owning Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds, a venture documented in Welcome to Wrexham.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

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