Who Is Win Butler? Win Butler is an American-Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician known for fronting the indie rock band Arcade Fire. His expansive musical vision and passionate stage presence define the group’s acclaimed sound. He burst into public consciousness with Arcade Fire’s debut album, Funeral, which garnered widespread critical praise and established the band as a significant voice in modern music. The album’s emotional depth resonated with audiences globally.

Full Name Edwin Farnham Butler III Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $8 million Nationality American, Canadian Education Phillips Exeter Academy, Sarah Lawrence College, McGill University Father Edwin Farnham Butler II Mother Liza Rey Siblings William Butler Kids One son

Early Life and Education Music ran deep in Edwin Farnham Butler III’s family, as his maternal grandfather, Alvino Rey, was a jazz steel guitarist, and his mother, Liza Rey, plays jazz harp and sings. Growing up in Texas, he was exposed to a rich artistic lineage. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy and later McGill University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies in 2004. It was in Montreal that he met Régine Chassagne, his future wife and bandmate.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Edwin Farnham Butler III’s personal life, notably his marriage to fellow Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne, with whom he co-founded the influential band. Their creative partnership often intertwined with their private lives. The couple welcomed a son in April 2013 but announced their separation in October 2025. Win Butler continues to co-parent with Chassagne.

Career Highlights Arcade Fire’s studio albums, including Funeral, Neon Bible, and The Suburbs, established their critical acclaim and expansive sound, topping charts internationally. The band’s debut, Funeral, was notably named one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Beyond the band, Win Butler has explored other ventures, performing as DJ Windows 98 and becoming a shareholder in the music streaming service Tidal. His diverse projects reflect a wide artistic reach. To date, Arcade Fire has collected multiple accolades, including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for their 2010 release, The Suburbs, cementing Butler as a fixture in modern rock.