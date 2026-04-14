Who Is Bobbi Brown? Bobbi Brown is an American make-up artist and entrepreneur, celebrated for revolutionizing the beauty industry with her natural aesthetic. She is also a best-selling author and a prominent businesswoman. Her breakout moment arrived in 1991 when she launched Bobbi Brown Essentials with ten natural-shade lipsticks at Bergdorf Goodman. These lipsticks quickly sold out, defying traditional bright makeup trends and establishing her minimalist vision.

Full Name Bobbi Brown Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Married to Steven Plofker Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education New Trier High School, Emerson College Father Joe Brown Mother Sandra Brown Kids Dylan Plofker, Duke Plofker, Dakota Plofker

Early Life and Education Born into a Jewish family in Chicago, Illinois, Bobbi Brown’s childhood home fostered a love for glamour as she watched her mother apply makeup. She attended New Trier High School before enrolling at Emerson College in Boston, where she earned a degree in theatrical makeup and photography, setting the stage for her future in the beauty world.

Notable Relationships Bobbi Brown married real estate developer Steven Plofker on September 10, 1988, a partnership that extends to several business ventures. Their long-term marriage has been a consistent aspect of her public life. The couple shares three sons: Dylan, Dakota, and Duke. Brown frequently emphasizes the importance of family, often integrating them into her entrepreneurial journey.

Career Highlights Founding Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1991 marked Bobbi Brown’s initial significant impact, launching ten natural-shade lipsticks that quickly achieved widespread acclaim. This line expanded globally and was acquired by Estée Lauder in 1995, becoming a billion-dollar brand. After leaving her namesake brand in 2016, Brown launched Jones Road Beauty in 2020, focusing on clean beauty products. She also co-founded 18 Label, a film and television studio, and co-owns The George, a boutique hotel, diversifying her entrepreneurial endeavors.