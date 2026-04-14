Who Is Ritchie Blackmore? Richard Hugh Blackmore is a British guitarist and songwriter, revered for his innovative blend of classical and blues influences in hard rock. Known as “The Man in Black,” he established a distinctive sound that shaped the genre for decades. His breakout moment arrived with Deep Purple, co-founding the band and delivering the iconic guitar riff for “Smoke on the Water.” This seminal track became a global anthem, cementing his reputation as a visionary instrumentalist.

Full Name Richard Hugh Blackmore Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality British Education Left school at age 15, classical and electric guitar lessons Father Lewis J. Blackmore Mother Violet Blackmore Kids Jürgen Blackmore, Autumn Esmerelda, Rory Dartanyan

Early Life and Education His family moved to Heston, Middlesex, when Richard Hugh Blackmore was two. His father gave him his first guitar at age eleven on the condition he took classical lessons for a year. Blackmore left school at fifteen, working as an apprentice radio mechanic at Heathrow Airport while also taking electric guitar lessons from session player Big Jim Sullivan.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Richard Hugh Blackmore’s personal life, marrying Margit Volkmar, Bärbel, and Amy Rothman before his current marriage. He wed Candice Night, a fellow musician and his creative partner in Blackmore’s Night, in 2008. Blackmore shares a son, Jürgen, with his first wife Margit Volkmar, and two children, Autumn Esmerelda and Rory Dartanyan, with his wife Candice Night.

Career Highlights Richard Hugh Blackmore’s pioneering work in hard rock and heavy metal includes co-founding Deep Purple, crafting timeless riffs like the one for “Smoke on the Water.” He also led Rainbow, a band celebrated for its fusion of rock with classical and medieval themes, selling over 28 million albums worldwide. He later launched Blackmore’s Night with Candice Night, shifting to a folk-rock sound inspired by Renaissance music, releasing eleven studio albums to date. His influence extends to countless guitarists, particularly within the neoclassical metal movement. Blackmore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 as a co-founding member of Deep Purple.