Who Is Brad Garrett? Brad Garrett is an American actor and stand-up comedian known for his imposing height and distinctive deep voice. He often brings a deadpan delivery to his comedic roles. He rose to public attention after becoming the grand champion on Star Search in 1984. This early success propelled him onto The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson at age 23, marking him as a significant new talent.

Full Name Brad Garrett Gender Male Height 6 feet 8.5 inches (204 cm) Relationship Status Married to IsaBeall Quella Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education El Camino Real High School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Alvin Gerstenfeld Mother Barbara Colton Siblings Jeff Gerstenfeld, Paul Gerstenfeld Kids Maxwell Bradley Garrett, Hope Violet Garrett

Early Life and Education Bradley Henry Gerstenfeld was born in Woodland Hills, California, to Alvin, a geriatrics hearing aid specialist, and Barbara, a homemaker. He grew up alongside his two older brothers, Jeff and Paul. Garrett attended El Camino Real High School before briefly enrolling at the University of California, Los Angeles. He left college after six weeks to fully pursue his passion for stand-up comedy in local Los Angeles clubs.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brad Garrett’s personal life, including his first marriage to Jill Diven. He married IsaBeall Quella in November 2021 after a long engagement. Garrett shares two children, Maxwell Bradley and Hope Violet, with his ex-wife Jill Diven, with whom he successfully co-parents. He remains privately focused on his current marriage to IsaBeall Quella.

Career Highlights Brad Garrett’s breakthrough came as Robert Barone on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which ran for nine seasons. His portrayal of the quirky, often melancholic police officer cemented his place in television history and earned widespread acclaim. Beyond acting, Garrett launched Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, a successful venture where he regularly performs stand-up. This showcases his enduring prominence in the comedy world. To date, Garrett has collected three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Everybody Loves Raymond. He also received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Jackie Gleason in the 2002 television film Gleason.