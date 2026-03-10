ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities can be entertaining, inspiring, and even serve as role models in certain ways. But that doesn’t mean we should put them on a pedestal. After all, time and time again, the people we admire end up showing us they’re just as flawed as anyone else, sometimes in ways that are impossible to overlook.

When one Redditor asked users to share which celebrities they used to support until they found out what they were really like, the responses came flooding in. From beloved actors to chart-topping musicians, people had plenty to say about the famous faces who lost their respect. Here are some of the most popular answers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man smiling warmly in a casual setting, illustrating people confessing which celebrities they used to like but now dislike. Bill Cosby. From celebrated comedian to predator in a heartbeat.

Gator717375 , Carsey-Werner Productions Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two celebrities performing on stage, dressed in bright orange pants, under red and blue stage lighting. DIE ANTWOORD, used to love their music before I found out what they’re really like. Complete jerks and horrible people. Can’t even listen to their music anymore because of it.

    Dude_with_the_skis , Birte Fritsch Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Ellen DeGeneres on a blue-lit stage, expressing feelings related to celebrities people used to like but now hate. Ellen DeGeneres.

    I thought she was one of the most giving funny people for daytime tv after Oprah left. My sister and I loved her show and watched it almost everyday after school. We always wanted to go on, but the way she treated her people behind the scenes was nightmarish.

    LeopardSea5252 , TheEllenShow Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man with glasses on head speaking into a microphone, representing celebrities people used to like but now hate. Joss Whedon. I was a fan of so many of his projects - Buffy, Firefly, etc. It was so upsetting to find out he was an a complete jerk. Especially the way he treated Michelle Trachtenberg on Buffy and Charisma Carpenter on both Buffy and Angel.

    BluffCityTatter , Gage Skidmore Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Man wearing a graphic t-shirt performing on stage with a microphone, with people dancing and holding cups nearby, celebrities hate. R.Kelly

    The album 12 play came out when I was a teenager. I know every single word and loved those songs. Now I can’t listen to anything by him.

    Annual-Success-5696 , comechadwidmi Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two celebrities running down a hallway with intense expressions, illustrating changing feelings about celebrities. Get Him to the Greek features Jonah Hill, Russel Brand, and Diddy. I loved them all so much in that movie. Now, it’s sort of a cavalcade of YIKES.

    ElaineThreepwoody , Relativity Media Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Rock singer performing live on stage with fans reaching out during a concert, highlighting celebrities people once liked then hated. Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

    ConnotationalRacket:
    He paid the mother of a CHILD groupie, and he BECAME HER LEGAL GUARDIAN so he could transport her over state lines for immoral purposes without getting felonies.

    Cast_Last_LA , Mick man34 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Older male celebrity speaking into a microphone during an event, related to celebrities people used to like but now hate. This one's easy. Roman Polanski. Such an amazing talent. Extraordinary films in entirely different genres: Rosemary's Baby (horror), The Pianist (wartime drama/biography), Chinatown (film noir), Knife in the Water (psychological thriller). Wretchedly awful childhood during the holocaust. He would have been a sympathetic character in one of his own films if he wasn't also an unrepentant predator.

    Educational-Bank-353 , Mariusz Kubik Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Two celebrities pictured side by side, representing people confessing which celebrities they used to like but now hate. Kevin Spacey. That man is an incredible actor, just also an incredibly terrible person.

    Woody Allen has made so many all time great films but is a total POS and the more we learn the worse it gets.

    Hopczar420 , MRC , Georges Biard Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Actor sitting in futuristic outfit with a serious expression, illustrating celebrities people used to like but now hate. Chris Pratt. Used to think he was cool, funny, charming as hell, and just overall a solid dude to look up to... Then I found out about his ultranationalist church that he donates obscene amounts of money to. Insanely transphobic. Trash human.

    Odd-Obligation9800 , Marvel Studios Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Portrait of a man with curly hair in a black jacket highlighting celebrities people used to like but now hate. Neil Gaiman. This one felt really bad to discover.

    I-J-Reilly , Kyle Cassidy Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Man in glasses holding a bottle outdoors, illustrating people confessing which celebrities they used to like but now hate Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys - Mike Smith. Turns out he's a well known predator and hurt many women over many years.

    Edit: He's got an ongoing trial as we speak. So innocent until proven guilty and all.

    5hredder , Trailer Park Productions Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cast of a 90s teen show posing together, illustrating celebrities people used to like but now hate. Danny Masterson from That 70's Show and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for writing letters of support to the judge. How can you support someone guilty of that?

    Sunnyjane74 , The Carsey-Werner Company Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Actor in futuristic armor suit standing indoors, illustrating celebrities people used to like but now hate. Well like every other 15 year old girl in 1994 I loved Jared Leto.

    ketomachine , Walt Disney Studios Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Man in a gray suit sitting at a desk with papers, reflecting the theme of celebrities people used to like but now hate. John Hamm until I found out he dragged a kid by the balls with a claw hammer, burned his clothes, and beat him so bad with a paddle the kid had life long injuries. The incident was so messed up the kid had to drop out of college.

    TheOrionNebula , Apple Studios Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Man in a dark suit holding a book titled The Bro Code, making a peace sign, related to celebrities people used to like then hate. Neil Patrick Harris, the Amy Winehouse cake story I’ve read about just doesn’t sit right with me.

    Fun_Length9462 , 20th Century-Fox Television Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Middle-aged man looking serious outdoors, illustrating celebrities people used to like but now wholeheartedly hate. Sean Penn

    People seem to forget that he kidnapped and beat Madonna for 3 days. I still can't get how people just let that go.

    omfgcookies91 , Westward Productions Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Woman with red hair and earrings posing thoughtfully, related to celebrities people used to like but now hate. J. K. Rowling. I used to love Harry Potter like most people my age, and as a bookworm, I was also happy that her books inspired so many young people into reading. Then she went off the rails and I can no longer support her and her work. I think it's a pity, that she wrote a book series that basically defined a generation and yet chose THAT to be her legacy instead.

    NotBorn2Fade , John Mathew Smith Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Three celebrities in popular movie roles representing disliked celebrities, highlighting celebrity hate confessions. Loved Ewan McGregor until he cheated on his wife. Loved Brad Pitt until he cheated on his wife. Loved Kenneth Branagh until he cheated on his wife. Loved Hugh Jackman until he cheated on his wife. Loved Ethan Hawke until he cheated on his wife. .

    headcase-and-a-half , Lucasfilm , Apple Studios Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Plus-size woman in colorful grid-patterned outfit expressing excitement on stage, related to celebrities people now hate. I have never been the type to get super attached to celebrities but I did really like the message of Lizzo's music, so hearing how she treats people behind the scenes really sucked.

    the-clawless , Daniel Benavides Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Woman with long curly hair and gold chains sitting confidently in a stylish room, related to celebrities people used to like. Nicki minaj. she hasn’t always been the greatest but she’s rly shown her dumb a*s over the last few years.

    torpac00 , New Line Cinema Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Woman with curly hair in a yellow dress speaking into a microphone, illustrating celebrities people used to like but now hate. Oprah and all her associates.

    Subject-Yak4959 , aphrodite-in-nyc Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Two professional wrestlers in a ring during a match, highlighting celebrities people used to like but now wholeheartedly hate. I'm a lifelong pro wrestling fan, so that list is pretty long.

    trenchreynolds , STEPHVE Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Group of diverse professionals with a confident man in front, representing celebrities people used to like but now hate. The guy who hosted The Apprentice turned out to be a piece of work.

    teddyreddit , Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Television Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Performer in a dramatic outfit playing keyboard on stage with moody lighting, reflecting on celebrity opinions and changes. I used to love Amanda Palmers music but apparently she's Ghislaine Maxwell.

    Gullible-Memory-7250 , Laquena at English Wikipedia Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Man in white hair and glasses wearing a blue vest, with a masked figure behind, referencing celebrities people used to like then hate. Chevy Chase. Thought he was great way back, turns out he's a total a**hole.

    ContributionFew862 , Sony Pictures Television Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Male rock singer performing on stage wearing a black shirt and gloves, representing celebrities people used to like but now hate. Anthony Kiedis. I don’t even enjoy listening to RHCP anymore.

    A_unlikely_story , Clare Cridland Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Man with long hair and beard wearing a plaid shirt, in a cozy room filled with shelves and various items, discussing celebrities. Chris D'Elia. thought he was pretty funny but he's just a perv.

    ms_scorpio75 , Warner Bros. Television Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    DJ performing live at an event with headphones and a laptop, capturing moments related to celebrities people used to like. Datsik

    A major dubstep pioneer from my little corner of the world. Made super fun music, played super fun concerts and festivals, had this great persona he portrayed.

    Well he was one of the first people I saw to get #metoo'd and it turns out he is a total piece of s**t.

    Rockstars have groupies we all know what's up with that. The thing he he would d**g / get these girls wasted out of their minds, s******y a*****t them, and then kick them off his tour bus leaving them stranded. Then he gave a totally insincere non apology and his career has been over ever since.

    F**k you man.

    MelbaToast604 , swimfinfan Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Man in suit sitting at desk with bookshelves behind, representing celebrities people used to like but now hate. This one's gonna make some people upset, but Richard Kind. My aunt used to work a job as a waitress in NYC. There was some sort of event with a bunch of celebrities. At some point during the event, Richard Kind grabbed my aunt in a s****l manner and made s****l remarks towards her. Everybody also looks at him as a Saint but I trust my aunt and can't watch anything he does anymore.

    UMassDebater , SenArt Films Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Young man with tattoos smiling in a casual setting, illustrating people confessing which celebrities they used to like but now hate. James Franco. I used to love his stuff, but he turned out to be a real pos. I can’t watch anything he does now.

    Tough_Object7659 , Red Hour Productions Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Wrestler holding a microphone in a wrestling ring, representing celebrities people used to like but now hate. Hulk Hogan.

    Didn't realize he was a union busting shill.

    Zeliose , daysofthundr46 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Classic male celebrity in a brown suit and tie, smiling outdoors, representing celebrities people once liked but now hate. Sean Connery - he was a proud wife-beater. Jack Nicholson - beat up an escort and left her disabled. Woody Allen, until I heard about little Dylan. Elon Musk.....oh wait. I NEVER liked Elon Musk.

    No_Difficulty_9365 , ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Bill Murray. Nobody believes me, and I'm not joking, he is my estranged ex-uncle in law. His two oldest kids are my cousins on my dad's side.

    He destroyed those kids lives. Thankfully as adults they're amazing. But holy s**t just seeing what happened to them and then the limited family interactions told me everything I needed to know.

    In his elder years he's trying to make up for lost time but it's kind of too little too late. There's a reason he hangs out with strangers... People who know him too long...

    NECRO_PASTORAL Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Snoop. I know he's not the worst like some others here, but I was a fan and then he just fully sold out. 


    Friends have bought me Snoop stuff and now it's like nope, it's sitting in storage.

    stonedboss Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Man in a green shirt looking serious while talking on the phone in a rundown building, illustrating celebrity dislike confessions. Will Smith. He just feels so phoney to me now.

    otivito , Skydance Media Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Saw a video yesterday of Jessie Buckley saying she made her boyfriend get rid of his cats because she didn't like them. Trash behavior.

    silentbutturnt Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Jackie Chan.


    I loved his movies as a kid, and it was cool that he actually did know martial arts.


    I can sort of understand shilling for the CCP as a career move and politics are complicated over there. No reason to be terribly sexist and mistreat his wife and child though .

    Silver-Winging-It Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Kevin Spacey.

    Movies were always better when he appeared in a scene. After hearing of the years of his s****l a***e towards young men, I definitely wouldn't want to be alone with him.

    Writer_feetlover Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Jenny McCarthy. Vaccinate your d**n children.

    ThatArchetype Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Basically, anyone that turned full MAGA lost my respect forever. It says so much about you as a person and you can never get the putrid stench off of you... ever! Kid Rock, Kayne West, Sylvester Stallone, Joe Rogan, Niki Minaj, Elon Musk, etc. They were all respectable people before Trump.

    chillin_n_grillin Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Gwen Stefani - I loved her music during the noughties (and still have an appreciation for it) and thought she was such a cool chick. Now, she’s a MAGA trad wife.

    50ShadesOfCroquet Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Lance Armstrong. I think some part of us always knew he had to be cheating because it was just superhuman what he came back from and what he achieved but in that era, everyone was cheating, so it was a little easier to swallow.

    But it turns out he was kind of a monster on top of it, threatening to ruin people’s careers and actually ruining people’s careers and stuff. His fall from grace was a tough one.

    TheMooseIsBlue Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Mel Gibson. Such an antisemite. Also Tom Cruise after he criticized Brooke Shields for her postpartum depression treatment. Hes been very vocal about psychiatric meds and how they aren’t necessary. Bill Cosby. Michael Jackson. Ellen Degeneres. Turns out she’s a horrible person. Any celebrity who supports Trump.

    shockingRn Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Male celebrity with long hair performing on stage, holding microphone, expressing intense emotion during live concert event. Ronnie Radke and his band Falling in Reverse. They had some jams, and then one of my favorite drummers joined the band and then I started to see Radkes stuff online. Turns out dude is a world class jerk. Shame, because I love Hollands drumming but I won't support Radke.

    locofspades , Morganbunkley Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!