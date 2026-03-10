When one Redditor asked users to share which celebrities they used to support until they found out what they were really like, the responses came flooding in. From beloved actors to chart-topping musicians, people had plenty to say about the famous faces who lost their respect . Here are some of the most popular answers.

Celebrities can be entertaining, inspiring, and even serve as role models in certain ways. But that doesn’t mean we should put them on a pedestal. After all, time and time again, the people we admire end up showing us they’re just as flawed as anyone else, sometimes in ways that are impossible to overlook.

#1 Bill Cosby. From celebrated comedian to predator in a heartbeat.

#2 DIE ANTWOORD, used to love their music before I found out what they’re really like. Complete jerks and horrible people. Can’t even listen to their music anymore because of it.

#3 Ellen DeGeneres.



I thought she was one of the most giving funny people for daytime tv after Oprah left. My sister and I loved her show and watched it almost everyday after school. We always wanted to go on, but the way she treated her people behind the scenes was nightmarish.

#4 Joss Whedon. I was a fan of so many of his projects - Buffy, Firefly, etc. It was so upsetting to find out he was an a complete jerk. Especially the way he treated Michelle Trachtenberg on Buffy and Charisma Carpenter on both Buffy and Angel.

#5 R.Kelly



The album 12 play came out when I was a teenager. I know every single word and loved those songs. Now I can’t listen to anything by him.

#6 Get Him to the Greek features Jonah Hill, Russel Brand, and Diddy. I loved them all so much in that movie. Now, it’s sort of a cavalcade of YIKES.

#7 Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.



ConnotationalRacket:

He paid the mother of a CHILD groupie, and he BECAME HER LEGAL GUARDIAN so he could transport her over state lines for immoral purposes without getting felonies.

#8 This one's easy. Roman Polanski. Such an amazing talent. Extraordinary films in entirely different genres: Rosemary's Baby (horror), The Pianist (wartime drama/biography), Chinatown (film noir), Knife in the Water (psychological thriller). Wretchedly awful childhood during the holocaust. He would have been a sympathetic character in one of his own films if he wasn't also an unrepentant predator.

#9 Kevin Spacey. That man is an incredible actor, just also an incredibly terrible person.



Woody Allen has made so many all time great films but is a total POS and the more we learn the worse it gets.

#10 Chris Pratt. Used to think he was cool, funny, charming as hell, and just overall a solid dude to look up to... Then I found out about his ultranationalist church that he donates obscene amounts of money to. Insanely transphobic. Trash human.

#11 Neil Gaiman. This one felt really bad to discover.

#12 Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys - Mike Smith. Turns out he's a well known predator and hurt many women over many years.



Edit: He's got an ongoing trial as we speak. So innocent until proven guilty and all.

#13 Danny Masterson from That 70's Show and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for writing letters of support to the judge. How can you support someone guilty of that?

#14 Well like every other 15 year old girl in 1994 I loved Jared Leto.

#15 John Hamm until I found out he dragged a kid by the balls with a claw hammer, burned his clothes, and beat him so bad with a paddle the kid had life long injuries. The incident was so messed up the kid had to drop out of college.

#16 Neil Patrick Harris, the Amy Winehouse cake story I’ve read about just doesn’t sit right with me.

#17 Sean Penn



People seem to forget that he kidnapped and beat Madonna for 3 days. I still can't get how people just let that go.

#18 J. K. Rowling. I used to love Harry Potter like most people my age, and as a bookworm, I was also happy that her books inspired so many young people into reading. Then she went off the rails and I can no longer support her and her work. I think it's a pity, that she wrote a book series that basically defined a generation and yet chose THAT to be her legacy instead.

#19 Loved Ewan McGregor until he cheated on his wife. Loved Brad Pitt until he cheated on his wife. Loved Kenneth Branagh until he cheated on his wife. Loved Hugh Jackman until he cheated on his wife. Loved Ethan Hawke until he cheated on his wife. .

#20 I have never been the type to get super attached to celebrities but I did really like the message of Lizzo's music, so hearing how she treats people behind the scenes really sucked.

#21 Nicki minaj. she hasn’t always been the greatest but she’s rly shown her dumb a*s over the last few years.

#22 Oprah and all her associates.

#23 I'm a lifelong pro wrestling fan, so that list is pretty long.

#24 The guy who hosted The Apprentice turned out to be a piece of work.

#25 I used to love Amanda Palmers music but apparently she's Ghislaine Maxwell.

#26 Chevy Chase. Thought he was great way back, turns out he's a total a**hole.

#27 Anthony Kiedis. I don’t even enjoy listening to RHCP anymore.

#28 Chris D'Elia. thought he was pretty funny but he's just a perv.

#29 Datsik



A major dubstep pioneer from my little corner of the world. Made super fun music, played super fun concerts and festivals, had this great persona he portrayed.



Well he was one of the first people I saw to get #metoo'd and it turns out he is a total piece of s**t.



Rockstars have groupies we all know what's up with that. The thing he he would d**g / get these girls wasted out of their minds, s******y a*****t them, and then kick them off his tour bus leaving them stranded. Then he gave a totally insincere non apology and his career has been over ever since.



F**k you man.

#30 This one's gonna make some people upset, but Richard Kind. My aunt used to work a job as a waitress in NYC. There was some sort of event with a bunch of celebrities. At some point during the event, Richard Kind grabbed my aunt in a s****l manner and made s****l remarks towards her. Everybody also looks at him as a Saint but I trust my aunt and can't watch anything he does anymore.

#31 James Franco. I used to love his stuff, but he turned out to be a real pos. I can’t watch anything he does now.

#32 Hulk Hogan.



Didn't realize he was a union busting shill.

#33 Sean Connery - he was a proud wife-beater. Jack Nicholson - beat up an escort and left her disabled. Woody Allen, until I heard about little Dylan. Elon Musk.....oh wait. I NEVER liked Elon Musk.

#34 Bill Murray. Nobody believes me, and I'm not joking, he is my estranged ex-uncle in law. His two oldest kids are my cousins on my dad's side.



He destroyed those kids lives. Thankfully as adults they're amazing. But holy s**t just seeing what happened to them and then the limited family interactions told me everything I needed to know.



In his elder years he's trying to make up for lost time but it's kind of too little too late. There's a reason he hangs out with strangers... People who know him too long...

#35 Snoop. I know he's not the worst like some others here, but I was a fan and then he just fully sold out.





Friends have bought me Snoop stuff and now it's like nope, it's sitting in storage.

#36 Will Smith. He just feels so phoney to me now.

#37 Saw a video yesterday of Jessie Buckley saying she made her boyfriend get rid of his cats because she didn't like them. Trash behavior.

#38 Jackie Chan.





I loved his movies as a kid, and it was cool that he actually did know martial arts.





I can sort of understand shilling for the CCP as a career move and politics are complicated over there. No reason to be terribly sexist and mistreat his wife and child though .

#39 Kevin Spacey.



Movies were always better when he appeared in a scene. After hearing of the years of his s****l a***e towards young men, I definitely wouldn't want to be alone with him.

#40 Jenny McCarthy. Vaccinate your d**n children.

#41 Basically, anyone that turned full MAGA lost my respect forever. It says so much about you as a person and you can never get the putrid stench off of you... ever! Kid Rock, Kayne West, Sylvester Stallone, Joe Rogan, Niki Minaj, Elon Musk, etc. They were all respectable people before Trump.

#42 Gwen Stefani - I loved her music during the noughties (and still have an appreciation for it) and thought she was such a cool chick. Now, she’s a MAGA trad wife.

#43 Lance Armstrong. I think some part of us always knew he had to be cheating because it was just superhuman what he came back from and what he achieved but in that era, everyone was cheating, so it was a little easier to swallow.



But it turns out he was kind of a monster on top of it, threatening to ruin people’s careers and actually ruining people’s careers and stuff. His fall from grace was a tough one.

#44 Mel Gibson. Such an antisemite. Also Tom Cruise after he criticized Brooke Shields for her postpartum depression treatment. Hes been very vocal about psychiatric meds and how they aren’t necessary. Bill Cosby. Michael Jackson. Ellen Degeneres. Turns out she’s a horrible person. Any celebrity who supports Trump.