If you ever doubted that cats could defy gravity, today you’ll finally get an answer to this ancient mystery. Yes, anti-gravity is achievable and has been mastered by none other than cats.

From hanging from tree branches with barely any effort to balancing on the thinnest of ledges, felines take the laws of physics and throw them in the trash bin. But how do they do it? It’s a known fun fact that cats have physical abilities that allow them to perform unbelievable feats of acrobatics. They’re known for their remarkable agility, thanks to their flexible spines that allow them to twist and contort their bodies in ways that many other animals cannot.

Are you ready to have your mind blown? We’ve scoured the internet and found dozens of funny cat photos that will convince you cats and gravity are parallel lines and, as such, they’ll never meet. From mid-air leaps and acrobatic flips to seemingly impossible perches and poses, these photos of cats not affected by gravity will leave you marveling at the incredible skills of our feline friends. So sit down and get ready to be amazed because these cats are about to show you that they’re the kings and queens of the pet kingdom.

But beware: once you see these gravity-defying cats in action, you may never look at your own furry companions the same way again. You might find yourself wondering what other secret powers they possess. So go ahead and scroll down, and prepare to have your mind thoroughly cat-ivated by these cats defying gravity!