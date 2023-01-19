If you ever doubted that cats could defy gravity, today you’ll finally get an answer to this ancient mystery. Yes, anti-gravity is achievable and has been mastered by none other than cats.

From hanging from tree branches with barely any effort to balancing on the thinnest of ledges, felines take the laws of physics and throw them in the trash bin. But how do they do it? It’s a known fun fact that cats have physical abilities that allow them to perform unbelievable feats of acrobatics. They’re known for their remarkable agility, thanks to their flexible spines that allow them to twist and contort their bodies in ways that many other animals cannot.

Are you ready to have your mind blown? We’ve scoured the internet and found dozens of funny cat photos that will convince you cats and gravity are parallel lines and, as such, they’ll never meet. From mid-air leaps and acrobatic flips to seemingly impossible perches and poses, these photos of cats not affected by gravity will leave you marveling at the incredible skills of our feline friends. So sit down and get ready to be amazed because these cats are about to show you that they’re the kings and queens of the pet kingdom.

But beware: once you see these gravity-defying cats in action, you may never look at your own furry companions the same way again. You might find yourself wondering what other secret powers they possess. So go ahead and scroll down, and prepare to have your mind thoroughly cat-ivated by these cats defying gravity!

Fatality

Val
"I love you" "I hate you!"

This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh

Demon Time Zoomies

I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

Spider Cat, Spider Cat Does Whatever A Spider Cat Does

Zoe DiAnni
Upvote for spider pig reference!

I Was Wondering Where The New Kitten Went

Domi
Naughty kitty peeking into the neighbor's bathroom?

Mission Impossible

Val
Awww his mission was so hard

Floating Kitty

Val
Squishy face love ❤️

Someone's Happy I'm Home

Val
Helllllo Johnnnny

Lev Cat, Gravity's Worst Enemy

Domi
What is going on here?

Spotted In Jerusalem. This Cat Flouts Gravity's Conventions

Val
Beautiful kitty

Climbing

Paulo Freitas
Not for long lol, in One second or two it Will be falling...

Over The Last Week Our Kitten Has Discovered She Can Climb

Lena Hill
that lamp is about to shatter 💀

Fernanda Torres, Ceiling Cat

Caught The Cat Hunting Lady Bugs This Morning

Lena Hill
why are they standing like that 💀💀 looking like napoleon

In The Void

Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

Erm, What Are You Doing Oreo?

Cats Not Affected By Gravity

Climbing Cat

How I Noticed That My Cat Was Stuck In The Attic

My Cat Got Stuck Today

Lena Hill
sir. i- how do you even react to this 😭

My Cat Has Become Spider-Man

Cat On Television

Domi
Something like a tightrope walker?

I Have No Idea How

My Girlfriend's Cat, Orange. Put Him In The Attic To Hunt For Mice And Know He Doesn't Want To Come Back Down

Raven Sheridan
Leave him there, he'll come down when he's hungry.

Am I Doing This Right?

Domi
I also want this on the handle.

Cats Not Affected By Gravity

Hey, What Are You Doing? You Taking A Shower? That's Cool. I'll Just Hang Out Here

Built Different

Catto

My Cat Defying Gravity

This Floating Cat

Hi. It’s My Cat. His Name Is Timoteo

My Cat Didn't Even Make It To The Blinds But He Was Excited To See My Wife Come Home

My Cat Refuses To Obey Gravity

Just Hanging Out

I Am Bat, Not Cat

Who Needs Thumbs, When You've Got Things Handled

I Swear I Am Not Stuck!

Normally She Goes For Faucets... This Is New

Domi
I want to try this too.

She Really Is A Menace

Queen Of The Castle

Nolle Is Chilling On The Door Again

Val
Beautiful Mainecoon

Is It A Bird, Is It A Plane, No It's Flying Luna-Boo! I've Been Full Of Mischief Today. Jumping Up On The Roof And Watching The Birds

So, We Put The Screens In Yesterday

I Am A Climbing Cat

She Saw A Bird On The Tree. Wanting To Go Outside So Much

Here I Can See

My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat From Her Potato Phone

Val
LOL What is a potato phone?

Umbrella Cat Is Watching You

Domi
He wants my milk.

Hello There

He's Sitting On The Wall

Tent Cat 

These Humans Think They Can Keep Me Inside, But I’ll Show Them!

Buff Kitty

No Mission Is Impossible!

Henery Is Hanging Around Waiting For Her And James’ Furever Home

That Gives The Word "Hanging Out" A New Meaning, Doesn't It?

I Love To Play

I Can Explain. There Was This Fly. I Am Compelled

Mika’s Talent Show Defy Gravity

Um, I'm Gonna Need Somebody To Open This Window And Let Me Outside! Thanks

Mom Let Me In! I Miss You! I Need To Practice Yoga With You

Monkitty

Spider Cat, Spider Cat, Cries From The Curtains 'Cause He's A Twat

My Girlfriend And I's Cat Is Full Of Adventure

Something Is Wrong With My Cat

Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg

My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV

Antigravity

Bird Watching Abby Is A Very Good Climber And Spotted Some Birds In The Tree

