We Found 113 Photos That Will Convince You Cats Can Defy Gravity
If you ever doubted that cats could defy gravity, today you’ll finally get an answer to this ancient mystery. Yes, anti-gravity is achievable and has been mastered by none other than cats.
From hanging from tree branches with barely any effort to balancing on the thinnest of ledges, felines take the laws of physics and throw them in the trash bin. But how do they do it? It’s a known fun fact that cats have physical abilities that allow them to perform unbelievable feats of acrobatics. They’re known for their remarkable agility, thanks to their flexible spines that allow them to twist and contort their bodies in ways that many other animals cannot.
Are you ready to have your mind blown? We’ve scoured the internet and found dozens of funny cat photos that will convince you cats and gravity are parallel lines and, as such, they’ll never meet. From mid-air leaps and acrobatic flips to seemingly impossible perches and poses, these photos of cats not affected by gravity will leave you marveling at the incredible skills of our feline friends. So sit down and get ready to be amazed because these cats are about to show you that they’re the kings and queens of the pet kingdom.
But beware: once you see these gravity-defying cats in action, you may never look at your own furry companions the same way again. You might find yourself wondering what other secret powers they possess. So go ahead and scroll down, and prepare to have your mind thoroughly cat-ivated by these cats defying gravity!
Fatality
This Picture Of My Kitten In His Cat Tree Always Makes Me Laugh
I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This
Spider Cat, Spider Cat Does Whatever A Spider Cat Does
I Was Wondering Where The New Kitten Went
Floating Kitty
Someone's Happy I'm Home
Spotted In Jerusalem. This Cat Flouts Gravity's Conventions
Climbing
Not for long lol, in One second or two it Will be falling...
Over The Last Week Our Kitten Has Discovered She Can Climb
Fernanda Torres, Ceiling Cat
Caught The Cat Hunting Lady Bugs This Morning
Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity
Erm, What Are You Doing Oreo?
Climbing Cat
How I Noticed That My Cat Was Stuck In The Attic
My Cat Got Stuck Today
My Cat Has Become Spider-Man
I Have No Idea How
My Girlfriend's Cat, Orange. Put Him In The Attic To Hunt For Mice And Know He Doesn't Want To Come Back Down
Cats Not Affected By Gravity
Hey, What Are You Doing? You Taking A Shower? That's Cool. I'll Just Hang Out Here
Built Different
Catto
This Floating Cat
Hi. It’s My Cat. His Name Is Timoteo
My Cat Didn't Even Make It To The Blinds But He Was Excited To See My Wife Come Home
My Cat Refuses To Obey Gravity
Just Hanging Out
I Am Bat, Not Cat
Who Needs Thumbs, When You've Got Things Handled
I Swear I Am Not Stuck!
Normally She Goes For Faucets... This Is New
She Really Is A Menace
Queen Of The Castle
Is It A Bird, Is It A Plane, No It's Flying Luna-Boo! I've Been Full Of Mischief Today. Jumping Up On The Roof And Watching The Birds
So, We Put The Screens In Yesterday
I Am A Climbing Cat
She Saw A Bird On The Tree. Wanting To Go Outside So Much
Here I Can See
My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat From Her Potato Phone
Hello There
He's Sitting On The Wall
Tent Cat
These Humans Think They Can Keep Me Inside, But I’ll Show Them!
Buff Kitty
No Mission Is Impossible!
Henery Is Hanging Around Waiting For Her And James’ Furever Home
That Gives The Word "Hanging Out" A New Meaning, Doesn't It?
I Love To Play
I Can Explain. There Was This Fly. I Am Compelled