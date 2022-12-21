55 Fun Facts About Cats To Feed Your Love For Felines
Attention all cat lovers: get ready to sink your claws into some feline fun with a collection of cool facts about cats! These precious pets have been captivating the hearts of humans for centuries, and it’s no wonder why. Mysterious and independent, cats have a rich history and a host of unique qualities that, alongside dogs, make them an all-time favorite companion for humans. From their cunning hunting skills to their playful personalities, all about cats makes them endlessly fascinating, and the countless cat facts out there shouldn’t come as a surprise.
But there’s so much more to these adorable animals than meets the eye. Have you ever wondered what the oldest cat breed is or if cats can be potty-trained? Did you know that cats have been domesticated for over 9,000 years? Or that Freddie Mercury dedicated an album to his cats?
Today we’ll explore a wide range of fun facts about cats that will feed your love for felines and deepen your understanding of these incredible creatures. From their evolutionary history to their quirky habits, these cat trivia are the perfect tidbits of knowledge to satisfy your craving for all things feline. Whether you’re a seasoned cat lover or a curious newcomer, there’s certainly something you didn’t know on this list. So curl up with your furry companions, and get ready to get whisked away on a journey of fun cat facts!
Your Cat At Home Shares 95% DNA With A Tiger
Freddie Mercury Dedicated His 1985 Album Mr. Bad Guy To His Cats
“This album is dedicated to my cat Jerry — also Tom, Oscar, and Tiffany, and all the cat lovers across the universe — screw everybody else!”
That's what Freddie Mercury wrote in the album’s notes.
Cats Can Solve Problems Better Than Dogs
They can create problems better than dogs too 🙃 Still cannot not love them..
Researchers Found That Upwards Of 65 To 85% Of White Cats With Blue Eyes Are Deaf
If the cat has one blue eye, the percentage drops to 40%.
Cats Spend Between 12 To 18 Hours Sleeping A Day
As cats age, they tend to sleep for longer periods of time each day than they did when they were younger.
Maine Coon Called Stewie Still Holds The Record For The Longest Domestic Cat At 123 Centimeters
Stewie’s full name was Mymains Stewart Gilligan. Sadly, he passed away in January 2013.
The Cat Marlon Brando Was Holding In The Opening Scene Of "The Godfather" Was A Stray Cat
Francis Ford Coppola found the kitten on Paramount property. The cat wasn’t supposed to be included, and the purring even muffled some of Marlon Brando’s lines, which had to be looped.
Most Adult Cats Are Lactose Intolerant
Cats Have Over 400 Taste Buds
A Cat Survived Three Sinking Ships In WW2 And Was Named Unsinkable Sam
Taking a scared cat ... on water ... off a boat ... to another boat in water ... I can only imagine the scratches
Cat Called Stubbs Has Been Honorary Mayor Of An Alaskan Town For 20 Years
In case you’re wondering, Stubbs had no authority to make or enforce laws.
Wealthiest Cat Had A Fortune Of £7-Million
In May 1988, a wealthy man from the UK passed away, leaving his cat, Blackie, an estate worth £7 million.
Cat: "Bring me the finest tuna in all the sea. All of them."
A House Cat Is Much Faster Than You And Can Reach Speeds Of Up To 30 Mph
I can tell, immediately when I start opening the cat food drawer
Cats Have A Special Nasal Organ Called Jacobson’s Organ That Detects Specific Chemicals
Jacobson’s organ’s odor receptors do not respond to ordinary smells. The receptors detect chemical substances with no odor.
So that’s why you see all the stories about the cats saving their owners from like natural gas leaks in their house and stuff?
Your Cat Knows Your Voice, But Most Of The Time Ignores It
Cats Also Have Whiskers On The Back Of Their Front Legs
An Average Sized Adult Cat Can Jump 5 To 6 Times Its Height
Adult Cats Meow Primarily To Communicate With Humans, But Rarely With Other Animals
Kittens meow to their mothers though, don't they? I always presumed the human carers are just seen as "mother cats", even if the cat is adult.
Kittens Start Dreaming Very Young, As Early As Week Old
Aoshima Is Probably Japan's Most Famous Cat Island
Known as “Cat Island,” it truly lives up to its name, as about 220 cats live there — far outnumbering the human population of just six residents.
Cats Might Seek Out Boxes In Order To Cope With Stress
A study conducted with shelter cats found that providing them with boxes helped them acclimate to their new environment more quickly, reduced their stress levels, and increased their interest in interacting with humans.
Welsh Folklore Says That Blacks Cats Bring Good Luck To A Home
According to Welsh folklore, black cats may also be able to predict the weather.
"The Boxing Cats" (1894) Is The First Cat Video
Thomas Edison’s studio produced this short film.
Not sure I agree with this ... kind of like C**k fighting
Cat Hair Helped Solve A Murder Case
Shirley A. Duguay, who lived on Prince Edward Island, Canada, and owned a white cat went missing from her home. The police believed that Douglas Beamish, the father of Duguay’s three children, had killed her. When they examined Beamish’s jacket, they found it was covered in Duguay’s blood and white cat hair. This evidence was strong enough to convince a jury that Beamish was guilty of murder.
When I read the title my first thought was that a cat killed someone
Egyptian Mau Is The Oldest Known Cat Breed
Egyptian Maus were found mummified and placed alongside pharaohs. They were thought to act as companions and guides in the afterlife for the late kings.
And cats were just like worshipped by the ancient Egyptians
Ernest Hemingway Gathered Polydactyl Cats
In the 1930s, Hemingway adopted his first cat and continued to adopt many more throughout his lifetime. Today, about 40-50 polydactyl cats roam the Hemingway Home estate.
I have to admit that's why I visited the estate ... for the polydactyl cats ... not Hemingway
80% Of Orange Tabby Cats Are Male
The color of a cat’s coat is often linked to the X chromosome. As females have two X chromosomes and males have an X and a Y chromosome, male cats only need to inherit the orange gene from their mothers to be ginger-colored. This means that male cats are more likely to pass on this trait to their offspring.
Scientists Still Don't Fully Understand How Cats Generate And Control Purring
While it is known that cats purr through the use of their larynx and diaphragm muscles during both inhalation and exhalation, the specific mechanism by which these muscles work together to produce purring remains unknown to researchers.
"Sissom, et al. (1991) demonstrated that the primary mechanism behind the sound and the vibration produced during purring is a centrally driven laryngeal modulation of respiratory flow [10]. The sound is generated by a sudden build up and release of pressure as the glottis is closed and then opened, resulting in a sudden separation of the vocal folds, which generate the sound [11]. The laryngeal muscles, which move the glottis, are driven by a free-running neural oscillator, generating a cycle of contraction and release every 30-40 ms [10]. Fundamentally, purring arises from the gating of respiratory flow by the larynx. Gibbs (1936) was able to elicit purring when he stimulated the infundibular region of the cat brain, suggesting that the laryngeal muscles are controlled by the central nervous system [12]. " https://www.reed.edu/biology/courses/BIO342/2011_syllabus/2011_websites/Purring%20CH&JP/mechanism.html — so it looks like some researchers have a better grasp than others :-)
Cats Run Around After Using A Litterbox Due To Instictive Behavior Against Predators
It’s part of cats’ instincts to try and confuse predators who smell their feces.
Siamese Kitten Fur Color Changes Depending On Body Temperature
Siamese cats have an albino gene that activates when their body temperature increases above 30°C. As a result, if a Siamese kitten lives in a hot environment, the fur will remain light instead of turning into the characteristic darker coat.
The Oldest Known Domestic Cat Lived 9,500 Years Ago
In 2004, French researchers discovered a 9,500-year-old cat grave in Cyprus, making it the oldest pet cat ever found. This discovery is 4,000 years older than any known cat-related Egyptian artwork.
The Oldest Cat In The World Was 38 Years And 3 Days Old
Creme Puff lived from 1967 to 2005. The same owner also had another cat, Grandpa Rex Allen, who was 34 years old.
The Loudest Purr By A Domestic Cat Is 67.8db(A)
That’s like as loud as a motorcycle! (According to google, correct me if I’m wrong)
Cat Claws All Curve Downward, Preventing Them From Climbing Down Trees Headfirst
Felines don’t know how to properly climb down and must resort to going backward. Others may know how to do it, but their claws, designed for climbing upwards, don’t provide sufficient support for a safe descent.
If my cat isn’t too high, she’ll just run down the tree lol
In The 1750s, Europe Introduced Cats To The Americas As A Form Of Pest Control
They are still used today as pest control. Especially on a farm.
A Study Discovered That Cats Don't Have Taste Buds For Sweetness
Cats Use Whiskers To Measure Space
They're also used to catch their prey. A cat's eyesight is very poor at close range (under a foot) so they use the whiskers as feelers. You can even see them being pointed forward when the cat is playing and trying to catch something.
Oscar The Cat Appeared To Be Able To Predict The Imminent Death Of Terminally Ill Patients
It seems that Oscar could notice the lack of movement in some patients. Another theory affirms he was able to smell the biochemicals released from dying cells.
About 200 Feral Cats Roam The Disneyland Grounds, Where They Help Control The Theme Park's Rodent Population
What about Disney world? I wanna see some, maybe put mouse ears on em you never know
Male Cats Are More Likely To Be Left Paw-Dominant
Females are instead more likely to be right-paw dominant.
Cats Can Be "Potty-Trained"
Research Suggests Cats Can Predict Earthquakes
A study suggests that cats may be able to detect earthquakes before they occur due to their advanced hearing abilities, showing strange behaviors before a disaster hits.
A Cat's Heart Beats Twice As Fast As A Human Heart
Cats Are Capable Of Rotating Their Ears 180 Degrees
Cats Like To Smell Green Olives
Olives contain an active compound similar in structure to nepetalactone, which is found in catnip.
Our two love the smell of garlic. They are not allowed to eat it of course, but they love the smell.
Isaac Newton Is Anecdotally Attributed With The Invention Of Cat Door
Newton’s cats would often interrupt him by scratching at the door, so he requested that a hole be made to allow them to come and go as they pleased. One hole was made for the adult cat and a smaller one for the kitten.
Félicette, The First And Only Cat Was Part Of A 15-Minute Space Mission In 1963
Félicette’s achievements are now recognized by the International Space University in Strasbourg, France.
Some Ancient Egyptians Shaved Their Eyebrows When Their Cats Died
I thought they killed their animals so they were with them in the afterlife.
Abraham Lincoln Kept Three Cats In The White House
Cats Have A Unique Pattern On Their Nose, Which Can Be Used To Identify Them
Cat staring at me wondering why I'm looking at her nose...
Some Cats Lack The Gene That Makes Them React To Catnip
I’ve never tried giving my cat catnip, maybe I should
Cats Have A Third Eyelid
Cats, along with many other mammals, have a third eyelid called the “nictitating membrane.” This third eyelid serves as a protective shield for the cornea.
99.9% Of Calico Cats Are Female
That’s crazy, but I’ve also never seen a male calico. Anyone know why that is?
In Case Of An Emergency Cats Can Recieve Dog Blood
After receiving a transfusion, it takes 4 to 7 days for cats to develop antibodies to dog blood. This means using dog blood for life-saving procedures in cats can be deadly if done more than once.
I love cats, they’re just a vibe
