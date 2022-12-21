Attention all cat lovers: get ready to sink your claws into some feline fun with a collection of cool facts about cats! These precious pets have been captivating the hearts of humans for centuries, and it’s no wonder why. Mysterious and independent, cats have a rich history and a host of unique qualities that, alongside dogs, make them an all-time favorite companion for humans. From their cunning hunting skills to their playful personalities, all about cats makes them endlessly fascinating, and the countless cat facts out there shouldn’t come as a surprise.

But there’s so much more to these adorable animals than meets the eye. Have you ever wondered what the oldest cat breed is or if cats can be potty-trained? Did you know that cats have been domesticated for over 9,000 years? Or that Freddie Mercury dedicated an album to his cats?

Today we’ll explore a wide range of fun facts about cats that will feed your love for felines and deepen your understanding of these incredible creatures. From their evolutionary history to their quirky habits, these cat trivia are the perfect tidbits of knowledge to satisfy your craving for all things feline. Whether you’re a seasoned cat lover or a curious newcomer, there’s certainly something you didn’t know on this list. So curl up with your furry companions, and get ready to get whisked away on a journey of fun cat facts!