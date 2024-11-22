Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster
Animals, Cats

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Dominykas Zukas
BoredPanda staff
Cats are wonderfully curious creatures that won’t hesitate to investigate whatever they find interesting. But it is also thanks to their curiosity that they sometimes end up in the most unfortunate situations, and dealing with them alone isn’t always possible.

A story just like this recently occurred in northern Colorado, where one such little explorer ended up trapped with its head stuck in the tiny hole of a huge container. When people saw this happening, they were quick to rush to the rescue, but it took a whole firefighter team and some heavy machinery to finally free the cat. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Facebook

Cats are incredibly curious creatures, and that curiosity often puts them in the most unexpected situations

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

A cat exploring a huge dumpster got its head stuck while trying to leave through a tiny hole that was way too small, panicking when things didn’t go its way

A few days ago, Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital shared a story about a rescue operation that took place in northern Colorado. Interestingly, it involved a little cat, a group of veterinarians, a whole team of firefighters with heavy machinery, and a good deal of teamwork.

It turned our that a little cat, who most likely saw or smelled something interesting in a big blue dumpster, decided to take a quick peek. But while the investigation itself might’ve gone fine, the kitty found herself in trouble when it tried to leave through a very small hole.

The exit appeared to be big enough for the cat to fit its head forward, but not backward. Fitting through the hole was out of the question, so, scared and confused, the cat found itself completely trapped.

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

It took the work of veterinary doctors and a whole team of firefighters with heavy machinery, but the cat was successfully rescued and now awaits a new family

Fortunately, it didn’t take too long before some good samaritans discovered what had happened and informed Poudre Fire Authority, who, together with veterinarians, rushed to the rescue.

Once on the scene, one of the doctors gave the kitten a sedative so that the freaked-out animal wouldn’t harm itself while being rescued. Then, the firefighters took over and, using their tools, carefully managed to free the little cat from its trap. The cat has since been brought to NOCO Humane, where it can recover in peace and wait for a new family.

The commenters were incredibly happy that everything turned out alright and were sure to let the rescuers know it. They could only imagine what kind of horror the little kitty must’ve endured, and the good news of its rescue seemed to have really made their day.

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

There are quite a few reasons why felines are such curious creatures. According to an article on Nutrish, even though cats are somewhat domesticated, they still retain many of the natural instincts from their ancient ancestors, and curiosity is most definitely one of them.

First of all, no matter how cute and adorable they might be, cats are predators. Thus, it’s no surprise that they might associate every interesting sound or sight with a sign that there’s prey nearby.

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

However, at the same time, cats are not the biggest predators out there, and they know it. It’s natural for them to look out for themselves and scout places where they could hide if the need arises.

They’re also quite territorial animals. It’s their instinct to protect their home from foreign invaders, and the only way to be sure that there are none is to investigate every detail that’s out of place.

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

It’s also important to remember that cats are very intelligent animals, and intelligence and curiosity really go hand in hand. It is a natural drive that pushes the animals to explore and get to know the world around them.

And lastly, cats have something called object permanence. They can remember objects even if they’re not within their eyesight, so if a toy—or something else that they like— is suddenly hidden or disappears in some other way, chances are, they’ll go looking for it.

People Online Are Thankful To These Rescuers Who Successfully Saved Kitten Stuck In A Huge Dumpster

Image credits: Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital (Facebook)

In the end, curiosity is a truly beautiful quality that both cats and humans share. But while we do have things in common, we’re also quite different in our capabilities, and since we live in the human world, sometimes other creatures may find themselves in situations where they need our help. Don’t be indifferent, and extend that helping hand when one is needed.

What did you think about this story? What is the most unexpected place you ever saw a cat get stuck? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were grateful to the rescuers for their actions and were very happy that the cat turned out alright

































travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS feel good story with a happy ending is where I'm going to leave the internet for today. Always good to leave on a high note and that's such a rare thing. Peace everyone, enjoy your day!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I became anxious just looking at this. I am so proud of the rescue and veterinary teams that helped this little one, as well as whoever found this little creature in the first place and reported it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
