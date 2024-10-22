Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Lucky” Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone
News

"Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

A 23-year-old woman feared for her life for seven grueling hours after getting trapped between two massive boulders while trying to retrieve her phone in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, Australia earlier this month.

Matilda Campbell was walking with friends on private property in the small town of Laguna, located approximately 75 miles from Sydney when she dropped her device into a narrow gap between the rocks.

Highlights
  • A woman was trapped upside down for 7 hours trying to retrieve her phone.
  • Friends left to find help due to no mobile signal, leading to a challenging rescue.
  • Rescuers removed 6 large boulders to free her, including a 1,100-pound rock.
  • Despite being trapped for hours, she sustained only minor injuries.

Adding to her suffering, the traveler slipped headfirst into the 10-foot crevice and became lodged upside down, with rescue personnel finding only the soles of her feet visible through a small, four-inch gap.

“This was one of the most challenging rescues I’ve encountered in my 10 years,” Peter Watts, Ambulance Specialist Rescue Paramedic, told reporters, explaining how the “S” position the woman had been stuck in made it impossible for them to pull her out directly.

    A 23-year-old woman was trapped upside down for seven hours in Australia after she slipped into a crevice trying to recover her iPhone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: leungchopan/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Due to the remote location and lack of mobile signal, Campbell’s friends had to make the difficult decision of leaving her behind to look for help.

    A task force composed of emergency services of the police, fire, and ambulance departments rushed to the scene led by Watts, navigating through a 164-foot bush track inaccessible to regular vehicles.

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: NSW Ambulance

    “We had to approach the situation with extreme caution, Watts added, explaining how the victim had been stuck could mean many of her bones may have been broken. Sudden movements could’ve easily caused her condition to worsen.

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: NSW Ambulance

    The team built a wooden frame around the area to stabilize it and spent the next seven hours carefully removing six large boulders that were compressing the woman, including shifting a 1,100-pound rock using a winch.

    Despite being compressed for several hours, the traveler sustained only minor injuries and was successfully rescued and taken into a hospital

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: NSW Ambulance

    Throughout the ordeal, Matilda Campbell maintained a level of composure that impressed rescuers. “She was incredibly calm throughout the entire situation, Watts said. “Most people would’ve panicked.”

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: NSW Ambulance

    Due to the traveler’s “S”-shaped position, rescuers had to maneuver her body in a series of complex movements. After removing the rocks, her hips and legs had to be carefully moved through the small space to free her.

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Image credits: NSW Ambulance

    Being upside down for so many hours, Campbell was understandably dizzy and weak once freed as her blood had rushed to her head. Thankfully, paramedics were able to confirm that no bones were broken and that she only had minor cuts and bruises.

    Matilda was taken to a hospital for observation soon after. While she survived the ordeal, her phone remained trapped in Hunter Valley.

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    "Lucky" Woman Trapped Upside Down For 7 Hours Between Boulders After Trying To Recover Her Phone

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    hollyfisher avatar
    Holly Fisher
    Holly Fisher
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This brought flashbacks to the nutty putty cave incident 😳

    jaysea1997 avatar
    J C
    J C
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just read about that last week and then when I saw this, I immediately thought about the nutty putty thing. And my second thought was "really? for a phone?"

    s_k__1 avatar
    S. K.
    S. K.
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is with all the imperial measurements? This happened in Australia (which only uses metric) and the source material would have used metric. Why convert everything just for two countries (UK and US) who need to move into the twenty-first century?

    v-pervinca avatar
    Pervinca
    Pervinca
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This accident remember a bit the Nutty putty cave accident, at least for the position of the victim, obviously here we have an happy ending. I hope she learned a lesson here. For me, I have read about too many tragical accident with people remaning stuck in small spaces for recklessness to even think about doing something similar.

