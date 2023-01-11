When you get up and go to work each morning, do you look forward to your trip to the office? Or are you dreading the day from the moment you wake up and spending 8 hours dreaming of when you’re finally off the clock again? Unfortunately, it’s quite common for people to hate their jobs, as a whopping 70% of workers report feeling dissatisfied with their career choices. So if you’re one of those people, you might need to take 10 minutes out of your day to deal with your lack of passion for your work in a healthy way: by looking at memes and funny photos.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most painfully true jokes and memes from the Antiwork subreddit that might inspire you to start dismantling capitalism while on your lunch break. Be sure to upvote the posts you find relatable, and let us know in the comments how your job has been treating you recently, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring memes that might make Karl Marx proud, look no further than right here!

#1

Keep Your Nose Out Of Other People's Business

Keep Your Nose Out Of Other People's Business

americanthaiguy Report

#2

I’d Like To Thank My Job For Giving Me All Four Of These

I'd Like To Thank My Job For Giving Me All Four Of These

Empress_of_Penguins Report

Katy Cordeth
Katy Cordeth
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It's okay, thirty-year-olds. I promise by the time you get to be forty like me, all of these will be a thing of the past. You'll have plenty of money in your bank account, the bad relationship story will be funny to you rather than heartbreaking, you'll have no more anxiety, and as for your back, your spine will be as limber as a (google it) hero shrew's. Nah, I'm totally kidding. It's even more downhill from here. Sucks to be you! And me.

#3

Self Care On Your Free Time Is Priority Above All Else

Self Care On Your Free Time Is Priority Above All Else

Jumpman707 , Broderick Hunter Report

Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
41 minutes ago

"Busy doing nothing" is a real thing.

If you’re not already familiar with the Antiwork subreddit, it is a massive and powerful community online. It has amassed 2.4 million members since its creation nearly a decade ago, and it provides a platform for “those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” But along with all of the passion the members of r/Antiwork have for dismantling capitalism, they also have a great sense of humor. After all, there’s a bit of truth in every joke, right?

If you’re not upset about capitalism, or don’t think much about it at all, that’s fine. We’re not here to radicalize you or urge you to read The Communist Manifesto before bed. But if you are interested in why so many people are upset with the system, let’s discuss some of the reasons why capitalism might not be enhancing your life. 

Capitalism is touted as a great way to build wealth and have freedom over your own company, rather than having too much interference by the government. It’s the antithesis of communism, which has been shown to prove many issues in practice, so plenty of people have gotten on board with the idea of capitalism. But in practice, it is prone to showing flaws as well, such as massive wealth inequality. Yes, you have the chance to become exorbitantly rich, but it’s also possible, and much more likely, to have very little money at all.
#4

I Want To Watch This Show!

I Want To Watch This Show!

xhqshs Report

Neuropotathy
Neuropotathy
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Off these credo "it's not good when my cow gave birth, it's good when neighbor's cow died".

#5

100% Of The Time

100% Of The Time

Rica_Bee Report

#6

How You Should Respond

How You Should Respond

reddit.com Report

Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
42 minutes ago

My work knows not to call me because I'm not coming in no matter what. I think I've worked one extra shift in 20 years because they offered me a ton of money to do it. Normally I don't even answer my phone if work is calling. They stopped even trying years ago.

Capitalism has been critiqued for failing to take care of the people and allowing the rich to become richer while the poor are doomed to become poorer. Richard Reeves wrote a piece for The Brookings Institution discussing the reasons why capitalism is failing and why it’s so challenging to just earn decent wages nowadays, and he first noted that the system is simply rigged against workers. 

“In the last few years, as the zombie gradually wakes up, household incomes and wages have begun to nudge upwards – but families are still having to work more hours to get the income they need,” Reeves writes. “Women are working more, and earning more (though the pay gap remains). But as men work less, and earn less, many families are simply standing still in economic terms. Since 1979, the median male wage in the US has dropped by 1.4% for whites– and by 9% and 8% for black and Hispanic men, respectively.”

“Workers at the top of the earnings and education distribution have seen their paychecks continue to fatten: not so on the middle and bottom rungs of the labor market. Wage growth remains torpid in the middle of the distribution.”
#7

Wow Look At How Diverse Your Lowest Paying Jobs Are!

Wow Look At How Diverse Your Lowest Paying Jobs Are!

braveenk Report

#8

Please Come Save Us Alien Invaders

Please Come Save Us Alien Invaders

reddit.com Report

#9

The Amount Of Companies That Do This

The Amount Of Companies That Do This

reddit.com Report

Capitalism is also being criticized for being a culprit behind climate change. As George Monbiot wrote in a piece published by The Guardian, “It scarcely matters how green you think you are. The main cause of your environmental impact isn’t your attitude. It isn’t your mode of consumption. It isn’t the choices you make. It’s your money. If you have surplus money, you spend it. While you might persuade yourself that you are a green mega-consumer, in reality you are just a mega-consumer. This is why the environmental impacts of the very rich, however right-on they may be, are massively greater than those of everyone else.” 
#10

Best Part Of The Work Day

Best Part Of The Work Day

adamgreattweet Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
19 minutes ago

But the beaches are like 1 star, not recommend.

#11

Imagine

Imagine

traveler0011 Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That's how you play the game when you're too poor to invest.

#12

Mindset Still Ruined Even On Our Only Rest Day

Mindset Still Ruined Even On Our Only Rest Day

jtdcjtdc Report

Monbiot breaks down how the richest 1% of the world’s population produce an average of more than 70 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, when it’s recommended that the average person produce less than 2 tons annually. And when the ultra-wealthy try to convince people that they’re working to reduce climate change, their actions often backfire. “The switch to biofuels favored by Bill Gates is now among the greatest causes of habitat destruction, as forests are felled to produce wood pellets and liquid fuels, and soils are trashed to make biomethane,” Monbiot writes. “There is a poverty line below which no one should fall, and a wealth line above which no one should rise. We need wealth taxes, not carbon taxes.”
#13

Why We Like This

Why We Like This

Everyones_unique Report

#14

Could Not Agree More

Could Not Agree More

squat001 Report

#15

This Belongs Here

This Belongs Here

Pizar_III Report

“More important than the direct impacts of the ultra-wealthy is the political and cultural power with which they block effective change,” Monbiot explains. “Their cultural power relies on a hypnotizing fairytale. Capitalism persuades us that we are all temporarily embarrassed millionaires. This is why we tolerate it. In reality, some people are extremely rich because others are extremely poor: massive wealth depends on exploitation. And if we did all become millionaires, we would cook the planet in no time at all. But the fairytale of universal wealth, one day, secures our obedience.”
#16

Companies Be Like:

Companies Be Like:

caIyps0o Report

#17

Sounds Vaguely Familiar

Sounds Vaguely Familiar

MrWilliamo Report

#18

They’ll Make Clowns Of Us All

They'll Make Clowns Of Us All

Nyani_sokwe Report

And if you feel like there’s something wrong with you for not being fulfilled or satisfied by your job, don’t worry. You are not alone. Sarah Jaffe, author of Work Won’t Love You Back, discussed her book with Time and addressed how corporations use the phrase “do what you love” to simply exploit their workers. “I’ve had various service-industry jobs since I was 14—everything from scooping ice cream to making coffee to waiting tables, all public-facing, ‘paste a smile on’, emotional labor kind of work. This work sucks. It’s terrible, and you constantly have to pretend you like it,” Jaffe told Time.

“When I moved to Denver when I was 22, I was interviewed for this job at this sushi restaurant. And the owner was like, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Dude, you’re going to pay me $2.13 an hour. You don’t get my career aspirations and hopes and dreams for $2.13 an hour. You get me showing up on time. The rest of my wage is paid by the customer anyway.’ And so I feel like this has been haunting me since then.”
#19

Gonna Leave This Here

Gonna Leave This Here

disasterswife Report

Paul K. Johnson
Paul K. Johnson
Community Member
40 minutes ago

No way you're there by age 80 in the USA. Give it another 20 years and *maybe* you can afford to have your first kid.

0
#20

A Moment Of Silence For Those Working In Retail

A Moment Of Silence For Those Working In Retail

DPJesus69 Report

#21

Telling Them Not To Throw A Party, Throwing A Party, Then Getting Fired For Your Reaction

Telling Them Not To Throw A Party, Throwing A Party, Then Getting Fired For Your Reaction

throwingawaycabbage Report

Jaffe also explained how “loving what you do” can be less conducive to living a stable life, if what you love isn’t very lucrative. “I’d much rather be doing the work that I’m currently doing than waiting tables, even though there are times as a freelance journalist, where my income has been about comparable to what it was waiting tables,” she told Time. 

“I’m not trying to argue … that you should go work at a factory because that will make you happier. What I’m saying is that the way that this story is wielded against us actually makes it possible for me as a journalist who has a graduate degree to make no more money than I did waiting tables because I was supposed to be grateful to get $35,000 a year for my first journalism job.”
#22

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Cybordad Report

#23

Screw You Guys, I'm Going Home

Screw You Guys, I'm Going Home

pdmtz Report

James016
James016
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Autistic people will tell it to you straight so careful what and how you ask.

#24

Retirement Age

Retirement Age

mydmtusername Report

CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 hour ago

If there's a minimum age to be a country's leader (as there is in the US), there should *definitely* be a maximum age at which you can run/be elected as that country's leader.

Jaffe does acknowledge, however, that Americans in particular have a hard time managing in their capitalist society that provides very little benefits and help for employees by law. She notes that in France, for example, they didn’t magically receive better working conditions. “They work 35 hours a week because they went on strike,” she explained. “There’s a tradition of militancy in a lot of these places that stems from having been successful and remembering what it took to be successful.”

“I don’t think that we should be fooled into believing that Americans just love their jobs more than everybody else. We work more because we have to, because we literally don’t have the same job protections that people in Western Europe do,” she added.
#25

This F*****g Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

This F*****g Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

MisterCallegari Report

Katy Cordeth
Katy Cordeth
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I know it's a bit Godwin's law, but... work-will-...337e92.jpg work-will-set-you-free-63be917337e92.jpg

#26

So Damn Accurate

So Damn Accurate

Revolutionary_Mix941 Report

#27

I’d Love To Do This

I'd Love To Do This

mrmgwilson Report

I sincerely hope this list has not been bumming you out, pandas. But if you’re feeling inspired to quit your job and find one you’re more passionate about, I encourage you to go and explore! Don’t let capitalism make you feel forced into one specific path or brainwash you into believing that suffering is normal. Keep upvoting the pictures that you find painfully relatable, and let us know in the comments how you’d like to dismantle capitalism. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring memes about capitalism, you can find that right here!    
#28

Every Single Time

Every Single Time

Professional_Ad_8536 Report

#29

I Like This Energy

I Like This Energy

DaFunkJunkie , spiritnght2 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago

https://youtu.be/lQ6jZgMaZk4 - about 30 seconds in

#30

I'm So Proud

I'm So Proud

BewareNixonsGhost Report

#31

Maybe You Are Right

Maybe You Are Right

thriftyknocking_14 Report

Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Elon Musk has created over 100 thousand high paying jobs... none of which cost me a dime. Meanwhile, the government takes your money by force (taxes) and spends it on pork projects, graft, and endless wars. No billionaire has ever stolen my money... the government does that.

#32

Undercover Bum

Undercover Bum

Go_Habs_Go31 Report

#33

Yesyesnono

Yesyesnono

MikalCaober Report

#34

Get That Double Meat

Get That Double Meat

Informal-Following39 Report

#35

• ₊°✧︡ ˗ˏ ˋ ♡ ˎˊ ˗no

• ₊°✧︡ ˗ˏ ˋ ♡ ˎˊ ˗no

reguitt Report

#36

What's With The Double Standard?

What's With The Double Standard?

Elbrujosalvaje Report

#37

I’m With This Guy

I'm With This Guy

SaintMcCloud Report

#38

Coffee

Coffee

Anon293357 Report

#39

Millennials Are Causing A "Baby Bust" - What The Actual Fuck?

Millennials Are Causing A "Baby Bust" - What The Actual Fuck?

evansfaf Report

#40

Asking The Real Questions

Asking The Real Questions

No_Technician_3694 Report

Katy Cordeth
Katy Cordeth
Community Member
3 minutes ago

This. This is what happens. What's past is prologue. Vive la révolution! guillotine...da7719.jpg guillotine-63be94dda7719.jpg

#41

The American Dream Is To Move Out

The American Dream Is To Move Out

reddit.com Report

#42

Can't We Just Troll Sue Them Into Oblivion?

Can't We Just Troll Sue Them Into Oblivion?

reddit.com Report

#43

Thoughts?

Thoughts?

Dipsi1010 Report

Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
Community Member
3 minutes ago

My parents paid $10 for their first house. I paid that much for my first car (used, btw)

#44

Just Gonna Leave This Here

Just Gonna Leave This Here

black_booty_tooty Report

Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago

U.S. government stealing trillions of tax dollars to support endless wars. Business as usual.

#45

Completely Unrealistic

Completely Unrealistic

Mysterious_Class6929 Report

#46

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

KaiaKween Report

#47

Title

Title

blues0 Report

#48

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

MrHatesThisWebsite Report

#49

Most Companies Want Your Soul, Too

Most Companies Want Your Soul, Too

87tskin Report

#50

Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?

Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?

gusty_feedback Report

#51

Found On Twitter… It’s A Vibe

Found On Twitter… It's A Vibe

ansleytaylor Report

#52

Bloomberg… Your Bias Is Showing

Bloomberg… Your Bias Is Showing

reddit.com Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I have found a better job, I quit. Here, that's it. Never try to leverage better conditions with another job offer. It the company isn't willing to pay what you wanted and you managed to find a petter paying position, just take it and go! No good will ever come from accepting a counteroffer. In the best case you'll have to go through all that hassle again the next time a raise is due, in the worst case they'll find a replacement for you and fire you as soon as that replacement is ready because they know you'll be able to get something better and will use that for leverage so they have to pay to keep you

#53

This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn’t Agree More

This Showed Up On My Newsfeed Today And I Couldn't Agree More

Hglucky13 Report

#54

American Dream

American Dream

pavvvgi Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Al Bundy could afford a family and a house in a good neighbourhood, a car and a dog at the wage of a shoe salesman while today people can barely afford a room in a shared living situation while working a full time job. I'm not criticising that Al Bundy had a house, even though HE definitely didn't deserve it, I'm criticising that some people think that others working full time don't deserve being able to live off of that.

#55

I Think It's Belong Here

I Think It's Belong Here

Abder_Rahim Report

#56

So Close To The Truth

So Close To The Truth

moistplethora17 Report

#57

2 Real

2 Real

reddit.com Report

#58

The Whole Thing Is Just One Big Scam At This Point We Need To Get Rid Of It

The Whole Thing Is Just One Big Scam At This Point We Need To Get Rid Of It

urmomsuckedmeoff Report

#59

Whoooops…

Whoooops…

jpstroop Report

#60

At A Certain Point It All Just Feels Like A Constant Distraction

At A Certain Point It All Just Feels Like A Constant Distraction

Testacc88 Report

#61

Boomers vs. Millennials

Boomers vs. Millennials

Ch_Anderson Report

#62

Amazon Is Inhumane

Amazon Is Inhumane

FunTooter Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Yes we are literally glorified slaves given funds to "survive just enough" to make it back to our labour duties each day.....

#63

Child Labour, Fantastic

Child Labour, Fantastic

OhBun Report

#64

Explain It To Me Like I’m In Kindergarten

Explain It To Me Like I'm In Kindergarten

DaFunkJunkie Report

#65

Just Saw This In A Mcdonald’s…

Just Saw This In A Mcdonald's…

CorpseToes Report

CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It really hits the message home when the word 'pay' is in quotation marks...

#66

There Are More Of Us Than Them

There Are More Of Us Than Them

dirtbagloon Report

#67

This Has Been Quite The Crushing Realization As I Transition To Post-Grad Life

This Has Been Quite The Crushing Realization As I Transition To Post-Grad Life

shadyhades Report

#68

Worry Free From Sorry To Bother You Vibes

Worry Free From Sorry To Bother You Vibes

RepresentativeArea37 Report

#69

Ceos Be Like

Ceos Be Like

Holzinator007 Report

#70

He Was Hoping For The Opposite Result

He Was Hoping For The Opposite Result

MrTSaysShutupFool Report

#71

Sums It Up Perfectly

Sums It Up Perfectly

PrimaryBand Report

#72

Master's Degree Required For A Minimum Wage Job

Master's Degree Required For A Minimum Wage Job

Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

#73

That Or The Famous, “So What Makes You Want To Work For Our Company?” Question

That Or The Famous, "So What Makes You Want To Work For Our Company?" Question

jiltedxjosie_ Report

#74

Funny That Quiet Quitting Is Even A Term

Funny That Quiet Quitting Is Even A Term

loverofnaps Report

#75

Funny How The Us And Other Countries Aren't Making Enough Babies To Sustain The Current Population, Largely Because We Can't Afford It Due To Low Paying Jobs Whose Raises Aren't Beating Or Even Meeting Inflation... I'm Surprised Many Comments Are Agreeing With This?

Funny How The Us And Other Countries Aren't Making Enough Babies To Sustain The Current Population, Largely Because We Can't Afford It Due To Low Paying Jobs Whose Raises Aren't Beating Or Even Meeting Inflation... I'm Surprised Many Comments Are Agreeing With This?