All jobs are necessary to society. In order to properly function, it needs everyone from cashiers and delivery drivers to plumbers and waste collectors. Not just investment bankers and lawyers.

However, the ones designing the system often seem to forget this. And More Perfect Union is not OK with that. It's an educational nonprofit that focuses on average working people, helping them to be seen and heard in media coverage.

"The powerful spend billions selling us their side of the story," the organization writes. "We aren't buying it anymore."

While it's only a fraction of their content, we at Bored Panda decided to introduce you to More Perfect Union's social media feed. It represents a vast array of topics ranging from corporate greed to housing and everything in between, but if it's more in-depth journalism that you want, visit the publisher's website. There's plenty of that too!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

More Perfect Union

Strandjunker Report

24points
POST
#2

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

22points
POST
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Ohhhh, do not get me started. I’ve worked from home for years and still overworked so much that I got sick. The PJs didn’t change the fact that I was up at 4am.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

22points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Because capitalism is indifferent towards essential values, but it has a soft spot for scrupulous, heartless opportunists who, for the sake of material wealth, are willing to go over the dead bodies of those whom the essential workers are trying to save.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

More Perfect Union

Adam_Y Report

20points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Occupation: Landlord - collecting money from working people on a monthly basis.

2
2points
reply
#5

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

20points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
48 minutes ago

And if you die, there is no minimum to cover your funeral expenses.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

17points
POST
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

I'm not quite sure how I feel about this, I have a colleague who lives 5-minute walk from the office, I live about 1 hour away, in the evening time it can take up to 20 minutes longer. Why should my colleague get less pay or work longer hours than me, just because I decided to buy a house in the countryside? (it's not so much of an issue for me or my colleagues since the pandemic, because most of us work from home, but the theory still applies)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

17points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
46 minutes ago

And he has five eyes so he can look everyone in the eye and lie.

0
0points
reply
#8

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

16points
POST
#9

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

14points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
49 minutes ago

make it 6 months.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

More Perfect Union

alaskastardust Report

14points
POST
#11

More Perfect Union

TeamsterRnF Report

12points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Ouch! This may be a dumb question but do the trucks not have air con?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
#13

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
#14

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Self-care was meant to be about saying “no, f**k you, I am not going to be productive right now”. It’s no surprise that the ruling class sabotaged it, but I remain disappointed in how many regular people fell for it. Then again, with how many people won’t even wear a mask because the ruling class said “THE PANDEMIC IS OVER GO BACK TO MAKING US RICHER”, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.

0
0points
reply
#15

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
#16

More Perfect Union

Gritty20202 Report

11points
POST
#17

More Perfect Union

fortunafiasco Report

11points
POST
#18

More Perfect Union

MissisAngele Report

11points
POST
#19

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 minute ago

And to stop them from leaving for better paid and appreciated jobs.

0
0points
reply
#20

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
#21

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
#22

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
#23

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
#24

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Not just the French. The US has the worst workers' rights in the developed world. Almost no other country has "at-will" employment. Other than for gross misconduct, I cannot simply be fired.

2
2points
reply
#25

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
#26

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
#27

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Having to find your own cover for when you are sick or want to take a holiday is such an odd thing to get my head around.

2
2points
reply
#28

More Perfect Union

sidsidtoosid Report

7points
POST
#29

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
#30

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
#32

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#33

More Perfect Union

gulickhannah Report

6points
POST
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
4 minutes ago

HOWEVER, doctors who vote right wing ARE partially responsible for the gouging of patients. https://twitter.com/_eric_reinhart/status/1581290947442540544?s=46&t=8CD0cMlC2GckCDuTuwyQ-Q

0
0points
reply
#34

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#35

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#36

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#37

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#38

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#39

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
Frances M
Frances M
Community Member
17 minutes ago

The corresponding question is: “Why is the US education system slowly getting worse compared to the rest of the world?”

0
0points
reply
#40

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#42

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#43

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
#44

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
#45

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
56 minutes ago

"Most people get 2 days a week off." Who? Who is "Most People?"

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
#47

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
Frances M
Frances M
Community Member
24 minutes ago

OMG, that’s what my boss basically said to me at our workforce planning meeting 🤣

0
0points
reply
#48

More Perfect Union

More Perfect Union Report

2points
POST
Frances M
Frances M
Community Member
20 minutes ago

But is the neighbourhood usually on fire? For every state…

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!