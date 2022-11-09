Seeing the injustice and unfairness that surrounds you in your daily life can lead to an explosive cocktail of emotions: anger, anxiety, and even despair. Too much of anything can be incredibly bad for society as a whole. And some people feel that the root of pretty much all of the evil to be found on Planet Earth is capitalism—or rather the bottomless greed and inhumanity it propagates. All for the sake of profit.

These people fight in the hope of changing the way that society, business, and politics are all structured. Their goal? A more fair and equal society for everyone. Where workers are compensated well. Where everyone has access to affordable housing. And where everyone has enough free time to follow their passions instead of grinding overtime just to keep a roof over their heads. One way to fight for change is via memetic warfare: witty but accurate social commentary with the help of memes.

‘Memes to Radicalize Your Friends’ is a popular Facebook page that shares “short-form anti-capitalist and leftist content” to share with “the uninitiated.” We’ve collected some of their most powerful posts to share with you today, Pandas (all with a heavy dose of irony and laughing through tears).

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of ‘Memes to Radicalize Your Friends,’ Heather, who calls themselves "a centrist among leftists" and "a curator of content." They shared that their main mission is to share the same kind of content that helped move them from centrism to leftism. They were kind enough to answer our questions about the roots of the project itself, how they choose what content to share with their audience, as well as what issue with capitalism ought to be tackled first, realistically. Read on for the full in-depth interview, Pandas.

