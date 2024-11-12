Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Younger Bro Is Always Late, Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine After Annoyed Sibling Does The Same
Entitled People, Social Issues

Younger Bro Is Always Late, Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine After Annoyed Sibling Does The Same

When you’ve got a brother or sister, no matter their age, it’s likely you’ll tangle with each other from time to time. After all, sibling rivalry is a thing for a reason, and sometimes one of you might feel like the other is being treated like the favorite child by a parent.

For one teen, they always felt like their younger brother could do no wrong in their mother’s eyes, especially when it came to waking up on time. Sick and tired of his tardiness, they went out of their way to teach him a lesson one day.

Siblings don’t always get along, but this teen’s younger brother had them tearing their hair out with his constant tardiness

Time and time again he’d get out of bed late, forcing either the teen or their mom to bail him out for missing the bus

After he missed the bus once again, his sibling was forced to get up early on their day off to take him to school, but this time they had a few tricks up their sleeve

After coming up with a bunch of ways to delay their departure, they eventually got him to school, just not on time

The teen went on to share that they hoped this taught him a lesson about making anyone late, but doubted it considering he’s such an imbecile

OP begins their story by telling the community that they’re a senior in high school, their brother’s a sophomore, and they drive him to school every morning even though he could take the bus. OP goes on to say that they’ve warned him many times that they’ll leave without him if he isn’t ready on time, resulting in him having to take the bus on a few occasions.

They say the issue is that he often misses the bus, forcing his mom to take him to school, but that he never gets scolded or given ultimatums about his chronic tardiness. 

Well, one day was a senior skip day for OP, meaning they wouldn’t have to go to school. OP says that their mom and older brothers were leaving early that day, so their always-late brother would have to make the bus or rely on OP getting up early to take him in. Of course, he didn’t get up in time, so it was once again OP’s job to bail him out.

OP says that, since it was their day off, they decided to have a little fun, coming up with several ways to delay their departure. After they’d done that, they say the traffic was a nightmare too, resulting in their brother arriving late for class. To add insult to injury, he was in such a rush to get inside that he tripped and fell flat on his face.

In an update to their post, OP shares that, although some commenters had suggested they should have left him high and dry at home, their mother had given them a stern warning that, if he missed the bus, OP would definitely have to take him to school. 

At the same time, his mother had actually warned him that if he didn’t catch the bus, he’d be in trouble – something of a first, according to OP – and he did end up getting scolded. Despite all this, OP still doubts he’ll ever learn his lesson.

From what OP tells us in their post, it would seem that their brother lacks any sort of self-discipline and hasn’t, until OP stepped in, felt the consequences for it. If you’ve ever dealt with someone who thinks the world owes them something, you know how frustrating it can be. So, what can be done about OP’s brother’s chronic tardiness?

As it turns out, it all comes down to developing self-control, something that can be challenging for teens. 

In her article for VeryWellMind, Kendra Cherry writes that self-control is the ability to regulate and adjust your responses to avoid undesirable behaviors, increase desirable ones, and achieve long-term goals. 

One long-term study concluded that high levels of self-control in childhood led to greater respiratory, cardiovascular, and dental health in adulthood, as well as better financial security. 

OP’s brother could start cultivating his self-control by avoiding temptation, planning ahead, and reminding himself of the consequences of undesirable behavior, like getting scolded for getting to school late.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think their brother will ever learn his lesson? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers suggested that the teen should have refused to take their brother to school at all, but congratulated them for taking a stand since they’re not their brother’s parent

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

KatSaidWhat
Community Member
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
10 minutes ago

OP's hands are a bit tied here - he should get an airhorn and blast it next to his brother when he is supposed to get up. Trust me, that's a lesson you only learn once or twice.

Sunny Day
Community Member
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bro's 16. Mom will just buy him his own car, and he'll still be late.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too bad OP's mom is the AH. She's doing OP's bro no favors by treating him as The Golden Child. Hope OP doesn't get stuck caring for "mom" when the time comes.

sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro's 16. Mom will just buy him his own car, and he'll still be late.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad OP's mom is the AH. She's doing OP's bro no favors by treating him as The Golden Child. Hope OP doesn't get stuck caring for "mom" when the time comes.

Also on Bored Panda