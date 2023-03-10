You may not know British history or politics all that well, but if there is one thing everyone can say for sure about the Brits, it is that they have an amazing sense of humor. Oh, and they also like tea.

In fact, British humor, often described as “dry wit,” is so specific in style, you will be able to tell a British joke from afar, even if it doesn’t mention the Queen, Doctor Who, or standing in a queue. As British people are also notoriously good at making fun of themselves, it is not surprising that there are tons of funny Twitter posts by Brits about Brits. 

Another thing that cracks up the entire world about Great Britain are funny British sayings. Even though they make complete sense to those who use them every day, a daily conversation in Britain is full of phrases like “I was trollied” (translation: “I had too much alcohol”), yet most Brits still don’t understand why other nations find British slang phrases hilarious. 

For this article, we collected some of the funniest tweets the internet had to offer, written either by Brits or about Brits. Share them with your friends, British or otherwise, and if you have any funny tweets about the British way of life, make sure to post them in the comments.  

#1

British-Tweets

brainsoupp_ Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Life is hard, gotta sympathise

#2

British-Tweets

NoContextBrits Report

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, damn, Nan!

#3

British-Tweets

SummerRay Report

#4

British-Tweets

RobertAuton Report

Tweaked
Tweaked
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I don't blame you train, ive been there.

#5

British-Tweets

aliceelizabethl Report

#6

British-Tweets

PaulKissack Report

#7

British-Tweets

__abena Report

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Were you though? 😂

#8

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

#9

British-Tweets

lauralexx Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Actually this is a good point

#10

British-Tweets

purrmaidx Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

F**k you HMRC, theiving wotsits

#11

British-Tweets

NoContextBrits Report

#12

British-Tweets

townsendyesmate Report

#13

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hahaha, yes, every single time without fail 😂

#14

British-Tweets

PopCulture2000s Report

#15

British-Tweets

GlennyRodge Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago

Big boost for their chances to get promoted

#16

British-Tweets

StephanieYeboah Report

#17

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cuppa just before school, nothing during school, cuppa as soon as I got home. Nothing else

#18

British-Tweets

eleanortindall_ Report

#19

British-Tweets

GodzillaKent Report

James016
James016
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Some people are not worth the effort

#20

British-Tweets

_georgina666 Report

#21

British-Tweets

paulbIack Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me referencing a TikTock I watched a year ago

#22

British-Tweets

HarveyLindsay Report

#23

British-Tweets

RedAndWhite11 Report

#24

British-Tweets

bIurt99 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Stock up on tea bags and milk first.

#25

British-Tweets

townsendyesmate Report

#26

British-Tweets

rickburin Report

#27

British-Tweets

jasebyjason Report

#28

British-Tweets

MentalHeadline Report

#29

British-Tweets

absolutegazelle Report

Tweaked
Tweaked
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Ah, yes... Parcel russian roulette!

#30

British-Tweets

hansmollman Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

2023 is my rehearsal for 2024

#31

British-Tweets

jasebyjason Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a dream, of lots of bream 🎶

#32

British-Tweets

DaliyaNava Report

James016
James016
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I drove there once, the road network there is mental. Had to use Waze to get out.

#33

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

#34

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

#35

British-Tweets

SoVeryBritish Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Number 4 needs a slight adjustment - a mumbled apology. Otherwise, this is perfect

#36

British-Tweets

KieraanTobin Report

i_like_boats
i_like_boats
Community Member
48 minutes ago

you’re gonna be the one that saaaaves meeeeee….. (someone continue please)

#37

British-Tweets

JamesBlunt Report

#38

British-Tweets

NoContextBrits Report

#39

British-Tweets

nattykasambala Report

#40

British-Tweets

jackremmington Report

#41

British-Tweets

jasebyjason Report

#42

British-Tweets

NoContextBrits Report

Tweaked
Tweaked
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I often think about Milton Keynes, and the nightmare fuel that is its roundabouts.

#43

British-Tweets

hannahrosewoods Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

This deserves a standing ova-tion

#44

British-Tweets

CharlTaylorPage Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
59 minutes ago

He has no idea 🤣🤣😈

#45

British-Tweets

catekitchen Report

#46

British-Tweets

AvaSantina Report

James016
James016
Community Member
10 minutes ago

They subbed fake chicken for real chicken. Though "Higher Welfare" raises a few questions

#47

British-Tweets

panoparker Report

#48

British-Tweets

Ariadne_Reviews Report

#49

British-Tweets

hannahlouisef Report

#50

British-Tweets

imteddybless Report

#51

British-Tweets

DankAckroyd Report

#52

British-Tweets

uncletypewriter Report

#53

British-Tweets

aChildOf2Worlds Report

#54

British-Tweets

CharlieJamison Report

#55

British-Tweets

JNPhillips4 Report

#56

British-Tweets

josierones Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guaranteed they'll then ask for bank details

#57

British-Tweets

DankAckroyd Report

#58

British-Tweets

BeeBabs Report

#59

British-Tweets

gillesofftheweb Report

James016
James016
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I remember that. Simon Amstell can be savage

#60

British-Tweets

adam_macqueen Report

#61

British-Tweets

kellylgiven Report

#62

British-Tweets

dealzjr Report

#63

British-Tweets

scousepie Report

#64

British-Tweets

HarryPhillips15 Report

#65

British-Tweets