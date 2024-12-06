Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

ADVERTISEMENT

A bride recounted a hilarious moment when her 5-year-old boy saw her wedding photos and mistakenly thought she had married her bridesmaid instead of her husband. The pictures from the ceremony show the mom and her friend being so affectionate and playful that they could easily be mistaken for a couple.

Lisa Evans recently posted photos of her special day, when she married Alex Brown on March 16, 2018, in Bath, England.

“When you get your wedding pictures back and it looks like you married your bridesmaid,” she captioned the post.

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

The images show Lisa and her bridesmaid, Emma Savage, embracing each other while cutting the wedding cake–which Emma had baked— exchanging an affectionate hug and holding hands on the dance floor.

A separate photo shows Lisa placing her wedding band on her bridesmaid’s finger.

“I was looking back at the pics last week with my 5-year-old son, Jacob, who asked, ‘Did you marry Emma or Daddy?'” the 35-year-old mom told People magazine. “And it made me laugh so much.”

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Alex wasn’t offended by his son’s question, either. “My husband thought it was hilarious (though the photos may say otherwise!)”

Lisa met Emma when she was working as a magazine editor for Bath Weekend.

On the first day of the job, she wanted to get to know the businesses in the area, so she visited an independent designer retail boutique, Grace & Ted, which happened to be owned by Emma and her mother, the outlet reported.

The two “vibed straight away,” Lisa explained. “If there’s a friend version of love at first sight, that’s what I felt. After that, we pretty much saw each other daily.”

The pictures show Lisa and her bridesmaid, Emma, embracing each other and looking like a couple

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

On social media, thousands of users commented on the pair’s evident connection. “Good luck, babe,” one user wrote, referencing Chappell Roan’s song about a woman who denies her homosexuality and continues dating men.

“Who was the random guy standing in the back of the first picture? I feel like he was intruding. Congratulations,” another said, adding laughing emojis.

“Congratulations to the lovely brides!” an additional user wrote.

“My 5-year-old son, Jacob, asked, ‘Did you marry Emma or Daddy?'” the British author shared

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

“Need the algorithm to bring me back when they’re in love,” somebody else said, to which Lisa replied, “We already are.”

“I didn’t read the whole caption and that you two were actually the ones that got married. Thought you were just posting your wedding pics to share,” a separate user shared.

Someone else noted: “There’s something about the lighting on her hair which makes it look like she’s wearing a veil. Honestly if I’d just looked at pictures and not read I’d have assumed it was two brides.”

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Addressing the speculation that she and Emma might be more than friends, the mother clarified, “We are very touchy-feely people (especially when drunk), so that always raises eyebrows — especially on dance floors.”

“And, as I’m an author of sapphic books (my novel, Inside Her, has just become a bestseller on Amazon!) a lot of people online have assumed that me and Emma are an item. Maybe I should marry her; it would be very on-brand for me!”

Sapphic novels are works of literature that feature relationships between women, and are part of a literary subgenre known as sapphic literature.

“Sapphic” is an inclusive umbrella term that refers to attraction or relationships between queer women, regardless of their identity as lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, non-binary, or transgender.

Lisa tied the knot with her husband, Alex, on March 16, 2018

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Inside Her follows a closeted woman, Jess, as she escapes an abusive fiancé to find love with a woman – only to have her newfound bliss shattered beyond repair, the book’s synopsis reads.

Lisa’s debut LGBTQ+ novel is described as a “raw, powerful story of queer love, trauma, and self-discovery” and “an addictive new adult lesbian romance-come-thriller.”

According to the author’s Amazon profile, the book marks the beginning of her literary journey, with more sapphic novels in the works.

“My husband thought it was hilarious (though the photos may say otherwise!)” Lisa said

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Lisa reportedly moved to Cardiff, Wales, after the COVID-19 pandemic, so she and Emma don’t see each other as much. Despite the physical distance, the author said they “still talk all the time.”

The 35-year-old seems to have a similar relationship with other bridesmaids, as there are photos of her kissing them on the lips, hugging them, and being playful on the dance floor. In the post, Lisa accompanied the photos with Beth McCarthy’s All My Friends Are Hot.

People agreed that Lisa and her friend looked as though they were in love

