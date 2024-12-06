Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid
Family, News

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A bride recounted a hilarious moment when her 5-year-old boy saw her wedding photos and mistakenly thought she had married her bridesmaid instead of her husband. The pictures from the ceremony show the mom and her friend being so affectionate and playful that they could easily be mistaken for a couple.

Lisa Evans recently posted photos of her special day, when she married Alex Brown on March 16, 2018, in Bath, England.

Highlights
  • Lisa Evans' wedding photos humorously suggest she married her bridesmaid, Emma Savage.
  • Her 5-year-old son hilariously mistook Emma as her spouse in the wedding photos.
  • Lisa, an author of sapphic novels, said she and Emma are "very touchy-feely people."

“When you get your wedding pictures back and it looks like you married your bridesmaid,” she captioned the post.

A mother shared her son’s funny reaction upon seeing her wedding photos for the first time
Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

The images show Lisa and her bridesmaid, Emma Savage, embracing each other while cutting the wedding cake–which Emma had baked— exchanging an affectionate hug and holding hands on the dance floor.

A separate photo shows Lisa placing her wedding band on her bridesmaid’s finger.

“I was looking back at the pics last week with my 5-year-old son, Jacob, who asked, ‘Did you marry Emma or Daddy?'” the 35-year-old mom told People magazine. “And it made me laugh so much.”

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Alex wasn’t offended by his son’s question, either. “My husband thought it was hilarious (though the photos may say otherwise!)”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa met Emma when she was working as a magazine editor for Bath Weekend.

On the first day of the job, she wanted to get to know the businesses in the area, so she visited an independent designer retail boutique, Grace & Ted, which happened to be owned by Emma and her mother, the outlet reported.

The two “vibed straight away,” Lisa explained. “If there’s a friend version of love at first sight, that’s what I felt. After that, we pretty much saw each other daily.”

The pictures show Lisa and her bridesmaid, Emma, embracing each other and looking like a couple

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

On social media, thousands of users commented on the pair’s evident connection. “Good luck, babe,” one user wrote, referencing Chappell Roan’s song about a woman who denies her homosexuality and continues dating men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who was the random guy standing in the back of the first picture? I feel like he was intruding. Congratulations,” another said, adding laughing emojis.

“Congratulations to the lovely brides!” an additional user wrote.

“My 5-year-old son, Jacob, asked, ‘Did you marry Emma or Daddy?'” the British author shared

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

“Need the algorithm to bring me back when they’re in love,” somebody else said, to which Lisa replied, “We already are.”

“I didn’t read the whole caption and that you two were actually the ones that got married. Thought you were just posting your wedding pics to share,” a separate user shared.

Someone else noted: “There’s something about the lighting on her hair which makes it look like she’s wearing a veil. Honestly if I’d just looked at pictures and not read I’d have assumed it was two brides.”

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

Addressing the speculation that she and Emma might be more than friends, the mother clarified, “We are very touchy-feely people (especially when drunk), so that always raises eyebrows — especially on dance floors.”

“And, as I’m an author of sapphic books (my novel, Inside Her, has just become a bestseller on Amazon!) a lot of people online have assumed that me and Emma are an item. Maybe I should marry her; it would be very on-brand for me!” 

Sapphic novels are works of literature that feature relationships between women, and are part of a literary subgenre known as sapphic literature.

“Sapphic” is an inclusive umbrella term that refers to attraction or relationships between queer women, regardless of their identity as lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, non-binary, or transgender.

Lisa tied the knot with her husband, Alex, on March 16, 2018

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

@lisajevans_writes We look good together though 🖤 #soulmates #wedding #bridesmaid @HocusPokey ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) – MEYY

Inside Her follows a closeted woman, Jess, as she escapes an abusive fiancé to find love with a woman – only to have her newfound bliss shattered beyond repair, the book’s synopsis reads.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Lisa’s debut LGBTQ+ novel is described as a “raw, powerful story of queer love, trauma, and self-discovery” and “an addictive new adult lesbian romance-come-thriller.” 

According to the author’s Amazon profile, the book marks the beginning of her literary journey, with more sapphic novels in the works.

“My husband thought it was hilarious (though the photos may say otherwise!)” Lisa said

Bride Gets Wedding Photos Back And They Make It Seem She Married Her Bridesmaid

Image credits: lisajevans_writes

ADVERTISEMENT
@lisajevans_writes Replying to @user038746288375484 Part 2: He was definitely at the wedding 😂 #soulmate #weddingday ♬ In Love With You – BLVKSHP


Lisa reportedly moved to Cardiff, Wales, after the COVID-19 pandemic, so she and Emma don’t see each other as much. Despite the physical distance, the author said they “still talk all the time.”

The 35-year-old seems to have a similar relationship with other bridesmaids, as there are photos of her kissing them on the lips, hugging them, and being playful on the dance floor. In the post, Lisa accompanied the photos with Beth McCarthy’s All My Friends Are Hot.

People agreed that Lisa and her friend looked as though they were in love

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

What People Think

  • Traditionalist: Believes wedding photos should reflect romantic connections, not playful friendships.

  • Progressive: Celebrates female friendship and breaking down traditional gender and relationship norms.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only thing I thought was that why was the friend in the cake-cutting-thigny? The few wedding I've been to, all have respected that moment and let the couple getting married to their thing, and to not interact with them? Otherwise, they show just seem to show friends and family hanging out? 🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe bestie had just brought the cake and knife out and was about to hand the knife to the bride. I think it’s nothing but a timing issue. Am so envious of the bride having two wonderful people to love!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
hermom504 avatar
WonderWoman
WonderWoman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Understandable, seems OP and her "bridesmaid" were ALWAYS together, even when it should have just be groom and bride.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re cutting the cake together and there’s a picture of the bride putting a ring on her friend’s finger. I get why it seemed like they were the couple

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only thing I thought was that why was the friend in the cake-cutting-thigny? The few wedding I've been to, all have respected that moment and let the couple getting married to their thing, and to not interact with them? Otherwise, they show just seem to show friends and family hanging out? 🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
binkstress avatar
Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe bestie had just brought the cake and knife out and was about to hand the knife to the bride. I think it’s nothing but a timing issue. Am so envious of the bride having two wonderful people to love!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
hermom504 avatar
WonderWoman
WonderWoman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Understandable, seems OP and her "bridesmaid" were ALWAYS together, even when it should have just be groom and bride.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re cutting the cake together and there’s a picture of the bride putting a ring on her friend’s finger. I get why it seemed like they were the couple

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda