People Online Are Thrilled For This 56 YO Woman Who Reached Her Childhood Dream And Became An Author

Most people probably have that one dream that they’ve carried with them ever since they were little. It’s the kind of dream that, no matter where their lives take them and how close they get, never seems to actually come true. And yet, sometimes, when they least expect it, something miraculous occurs.

A story just like this recently happened to this one woman who had dreamed of becoming an author ever since she was a child. For the longest time, things didn’t quite work out the way she wanted. However, when, nearly 5 decades later, her dream finally came true, it did so in the most spectacular fashion. Scroll down to read all about it!

Dreams do come true, but they might require your dedication and a bit of patience

Image credits: Bryn Donovan

Bryn Donovan has loved stories and dreamed of becoming an author since she was 8 years old

When Bryn Donovan was just 8 years old, she found her immense passion for stories and the books that they came from. Whether poetry, fantasy, or almost anything else – the girl read everything. Then, something happened. Somewhere deep in her mind, a dream was born. A dream of one day creating something just as amazing herself.

Bryn wanted to become an author for the longest time. And so naturally, that was exactly the path she chose to follow. “When I was in college, I got some poems published in literary magazines, and I got an MFA in poetry, but I still wanted to write stories that lots of people could enjoy,” the author told Bored Panda.

However, life is rarely without challenges, and for a writer trying to make it big while working full-time, there sure are plenty. “I signed with an agent who then ghosted me, for instance, and one editor at a publishing house who was interested in one of my books got laid off,” shared Bryn, adding that even with all the setbacks, she never stopped believing in herself.

At the same time, while her love for writing and creating kept her motivated, the author never expected that any of this would just drop from the sky. The woman released books with ebook publishers, self-published a few things, and eventually worked in publishing herself, which brought a significant amount of experience and growth.

Image credits: Bryn Donovan

Now, at the age of 56, she has not only finally published her first book with a major publisher, but her story has also been optioned for a Hallmark movie

It took 48 years but now, at the age of 56, Bryn Donovan finally had the pleasure of witnessing her biggest dream come true, and then some. The author has not only published her first book with Berkley, a major publisher, but her story has also been optioned for a Hallmark movie, both of which took her by surprise.

“In both cases, I was completely shocked,” said Bryn, sharing how she sent her book to the publisher during the open submission period in which authors are allowed to submit their work without an agent. “I didn’t think I was the kind of author they were looking for, but I’m the kind of person who will always shoot her shot, anyway.”

The woman was very surprised when a good while later, she got an email from her editor. And when she was presented with a Hallmark movie option not long after signing with her dream agent, it was even more unexpected. “I know that when my book deal was announced, a couple of film scouts asked my agent for the manuscript, so I think that’s how it came about.”

Image credits: Bryn Donovan

Bryn’s book is a romantic comedy called Her Knight at the Museum, and it’s about a medieval knight who comes back to life in modern-day Chicago when a woman breaks his curse

By this point, you’re probably wondering what is this book that got everyone so hooked. Well, it’s called Her Knight at the Museum, and, according to the author, it’s about “a medieval knight from England who was magically turned into a stone statue. He winds up at a Chicago art museum, where an employee breaks the curse and brings him back to life.”

Featuring healthy amounts of romance and comedy with a dash of fantasy, the story follows the relationship between the protagonists and the unique challenges that they face. “He’s excited to be alive, often baffled by the modern world, and completely devoted to her, since she saved him! Unfortunately, the sculpture is presumed to be stolen, and she’s the prime suspect.”

Bryn is ecstatic with how well her book was received. However, she’s not the kind of person to simply sit and bask in all this praise. When talking about the future, the author shared that she has already written a draft for the book’s sequel, and, in addition to being a full-time freelance editor, she’s also working on a couple of other projects while also finding time for her blog.

Image credits: Bryn Donovan

The author believes that dreams don’t have an expiration date, and it’s never too late to start trying to achieve them

In conclusion, the woman left us with some valuable pieces of advice. “If you enjoy what you’re doing, you’re already winning,” said Bryn, explaining that success starts in your head. “Cultivating a positive mindset gives you more energy, makes you take advantage of more opportunities, and makes you better at figuring out how to overcome obstacles.”

“And don’t act like your dreams have expiration dates,” added the author. Aside from a few things with short windows of opportunity, like becoming Miss America or an Olympic gymnast, it’s never too late. And even things like that are never completely impossible.

Image credits: Bryn Donovan

Ultimately, we only have this one life, and how we live it is up to us. Sure, there will always be circumstances beyond our control that impact us. But in the end, our dreams will never come true if we never try to make them real.

