Somebody asked one of the subreddit's community members to share something that they think every one of us should experience in our lifetime. Here, you can find 40 ideas that you may consider adding to your own bucket list!

In the everyday rush and routine, we probably don’t find time to think about what we want to do in this life and what really would make us happy. It may be for our whole life or it can also be something that will make us the happiest people alive for a day. There are particular locations, feelings, purchases or activities that we dream about. I may be wrong but many of us probably have our bucket lists made. Some of us have written it down and are actually saving money for our dreams, some of us have written it in our notes and from time to time check it out to see if maybe we managed to complete some of the things. But some of us just have it in our head and create something on the spot if this topic comes up.

#1 Being in love with someone who loves you back

#2 A loving and supportive group of humans.

#3 Contentment and security. Not necessarily full happiness, but satisfaction in your own life, and safety within it.



Something that a great many of us don't actually have.

Bored Panda contacted Melanie Allen from Partners in Fire, who agreed to share her insights regarding the things people should experience at least once and the benefits of doing new things. “People should generally do things that challenge them, push their boundaries, and maybe even frighten them a little, if only once,” started Melanie.

#4 Seeing an ocean in person, from a beach.

#5 I have two. One is seeing a starry night sky, no clouds, no light pollution, just a beautiful night sky. Or better yet, the northern lights. Second is seeing the view from a mountain peak. People always talk about how ugly the world is, but I think these two things really remind you of how beautiful earth is too.

#6 That thing some people do, of waking up and be exited for the day to come, that sounds nice

When asked what would be the things that people should experience at least once, she said that: “Two great examples are embarking on a solo trip to a foreign country and living alone for a year. Both of these adventures will force you to rely on yourself. They’ll make you self-reliant and help you build confidence. You’ll learn to navigate the world, talk to people, plan your days, manage a budget, and become a competent adult. You’ll learn to trust yourself and your skills and understand how the world works.”

#7 Everyone should experience the joys of traveling to a foreign land at least once in their lifetime, even if it's just to realize how much they love their own toilet. Imagine discovering new cultures, cuisines, and the thrill of trying to communicate with locals using just charades and a phrasebook. Trust me, it's a life-changing experience that'll give you a new appreciation for your home and a killer accent to boot.

#8 Moving away from your hometown, even if it is for a year

#9 A hug, simple but important

Melanie also shared that everyone should experience the whole range of emotions. “We can only comprehend the most incredible joy if we understand deep sorrow. The cost of love is always grief. We can’t lock ourselves away to avoid the bad because we’d never experience the truly exceptional. Life is about experiencing the good, bad, and ups and downs,” she emphasized. “Fall in love, knowing that even the best relationships end when one partner passes. Adopt a pet, knowing its lifespan will never match your own. Enjoy the gifts of the happy moments when you have them, and accept that grief is the price we pay for the love we share.”

#10 Business class flight. I was lucky enough to be upgraded for free on my recent flight between London and Toronto… I don’t think I can actually go back to flying economy again.

#11 The sound of it snowing. I laid on the ground, in the snow at night in the Alaskan wilderness, in December, it's so peaceful ❄️

#12 Gratitude for being alive.

And i don't mean it like after a near death experience. Im talking about the epiphany you get doing the simplest task or after a bad day. The sudden realization of being alive and be able to feel however you're feeling at the moment is something everyone should experience and be grateful of.

Additionally, Allen shared that there are quite a few benefits that each person gets when doing something new. “New experiences help us grow. They offer different perspectives on life, happiness, and our world and help us develop into the person we were always meant to be. They challenge us, push us past our limits, and help us learn what we’re truly capable of.” “When we refuse to try new things, we become stagnant. Then, we struggle to adapt as the world changes around us. Unique experiences build confidence, resilience, and flexibility."

#13 Even if it's only for a short period of time: full financial independence, while being single. You can pay your own bills, you have your own place, and you have full freedom over your free time. Whether it's staying in and binge watching Netflix, or going out and sitting amongst strangers. Your time is your own. No kids. No spouse or significant other. I find this is when you really get to know and understand yourself.

#14 Being in a poor part of a third world country. We have all seen poverty on TV, but it is a very different thing when you are standing in the middle of it. You then realise how lucky you are.

#15 Heartbreak...it sucks and is one of the absolute worst feelings you can imagine but it helps if you experience that younger in life rather than at say 60 because it helps you grow as a person!

And finally, Melanie agreed to share her most memorable experience that changed her perspective on life. “A solo trip to Cambodia. I was in my early 30s, driven by money. My goal was to become a millionaire as quickly as possible. I love to travel, so I booked a trip to see Angkor Watt, the ancient forest temples in Cambodia,” she started. “I’ve traveled before, but only through the US and Western Europe. I’d never been to a country completely stricken by poverty. It was eye-opening," remembered Melanie. “But what struck me most was how happy most of the people were. They were incredibly poor, especially by US standards, but it didn’t phase them. They spent time with their families, relaxed by the water, meditated by their shrines, and enjoyed every moment they had. I realized then that I was going about life all wrong. Money shouldn’t be the goal. I should focus on happiness and contentment. Money is still important to me, as I realize it costs a lot to exist in our world, but it’s no longer my ultimate pursuit. Now, I’m focused on building my dream life and being happy.” Also, don’t forget to check out her blog and her bucket list ideas that you can add to your own list!

#16 What it's like to work a busy shift at a restaurant - can be any role, waiting tables, bussing, cooking, hosting. Everyone should have one evening where you are trying to serve and cater to dozens of people at once. You should know how it feels to bring someone the wrong dish or spill a glass on someone. You should know how it feels to work hard af and get no tip, get told to take something back like it's your fault, all the normal things that happen during a busy shift.



By having that experience, you will have a permanently different view of going out to eat, and you will be a kinder, more accepting and patient customer.

#17 Witnessing a total solar eclipse



Totally life changing. Even having a full understanding of what is happening, I totally get how people over the millennia would find this to be an omen from the gods.

#18 As an American, an extended stay in a foreign country. Being stationed in Europe for several years was mind-blowing. You really cannot grasp the completely sheltered, ethno-centric bubble that we Americans live in until you are able to spend some extended time outside of it. Also, as an American it is difficult to grasp how truly ancient Europe is, and similarly, I noticed that non-Americans have difficulty grasping how truly enormous America is.



Hunting, fishing, gardening, gathering, whatever it takes to supply yourself with a food source, independently, for at least a few days. It really opens your eyes to the time and labor required to feed one person, let alone billions. It also makes you acutely aware of the delicate balance we live each day with food supplies.



Experiencing a major sporting event in person. For me, the most important memorable ones were football, both European and American. I was fortunate enough to experience the World Cup in Germany and have been to several NFL games in the U.S. It is incredible to be in a massive arena with 80,000 other humans, feeling the energy, feeling the ground shake. It gives you a bit of insight to what it must have been like in the Roman heydays of the Coliseum. It also helps you to grasp the enormity of a natural disaster, when you see what such a large number of people actually looks like.



I could go on for days, lol

#19 Reading a book so good you can't fall asleep without reading a new chapter, and to feel slightly sad when you finish it.

#20 - Overcoming a strong fear

- Standing up for yourself

#21 Another culture. And I don’t mean as a tourist where you have all the comforts of home. To fully absorb and immerse yourself in the lives of that culture. To eat their foods, drink their drinks, and do as they do.

#22 Unconditional love

#23 Working a minimum or entry level job as a first job especially when young.



It really makes you appreciate money and interactions with people because it sucked and you got so little of anything even less some respect.



Hell you even get to treat the people that work those jobs nicer because you were them once.

#24 A good nights sleep.

#25 Being well and absolutely disconnected. No phones, no GPS. I last had that experience in the early 90s. Being somewhere with someone you trust and the two of you are the only people who know where you are and what you are doing.

#26 Scuba Diving.

#27 Having real friends

#28 Whale watching from a boat. Whales are amazing.

#29 The energy of a concert.



Tens of thousands of people excited, vibing in unison and just so fuc*ing happy to be alive.



I've been to a couple of concert just to experience that vibe.

#30 going on a forest and smelling rain

#31 A ride on a rollar coaster, it’s thrilling

#32 For straight men:



Going to a gay bar.



You realise very quickly how women feel from your playful flirting. Only difference is, they can't just leave the bar.

#33 On road trips through the Midwest, I play a game called Transition. It’s where we try to find a cow “in transition” which means the cow is either getting up or sitting down.



Think about it. You always see cows sitting or standing. Have you ever seen a cow get up or sit down?



Now go and have “fun” with that, Reddit.

#34 I have a weird one....when someone is in hospice and needs 24-hour care, if possible, take them into your home, learn all you can about what to do so you don't need hospice coming out whenever something comes up.



We did this for my mother as she died of pancreatic cancer back in 2010 and my kids (6 and 9 at the time) got to see and experience a loved ones death. They saw it wasn't scary or anything to be afraid of. They learned the true meaning of compassion, love, humility, and respect.



I consider it an honor and a privilege to have taken care of my mom while she was on her death bed.

#35 Getting to baggage claim and having your bag come out first. The small but mighty micro victory.

#36 Go camping. Spend some time in the wilderness with no electronics, no demands and (hopefully) no stress; just detach from the modern world for a short while and enjoy the return to nature.

#37 A fine dining experience.

#38 Temporarily dealing with a disability of some sort to have compassion on those who have them full time. Life is difficult enough. Try it with handicap

#39 Process the animal they are going to eat. Going to the store is so easy with aisles of meat and produce that people seem to have become unaware where all that choice comes from. I've processed chickens and rabbits so far and will eventually move to deer and maybe a cow to get an idea of the process. Sitting in a chair plucking feathers and scooping guts really makes you appreciate just how much work goes into a bucket of chicken wings. I know they are pretty automated now but they haven't always been and who knows if they always will be in the future.