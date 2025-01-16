ADVERTISEMENT

Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway, who gained viral fame for her $59 million Paris wedding in November 2023, announced she is expecting a child with her husband, Jacob LaGrone, who faces life in prison

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (January 12), Madelaine shared two photographs to share the exciting news.

The first picture showed a tall, intricately designed white cake with pink and blue crocheted flowers and the words “Boy or Girl?” written in pastel colors. 

The cake appeared to be part of a gender reveal event, with its delicate decorations hinting at a celebratory atmosphere.

    Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway announced she is expecting a child

    Couple in elegant attire at outdoor event, linked to viral $59M wedding announcement and legal issues.

    Image credits: madelaine.lagrone

    Meanwhile, the second image featured Madelaine smiling warmly as she held a piece of the cake which revealed a pink filling, symbolizing the reveal of a baby girl. 

    The 26-year-old captioned her Instagram post: “18 weeks with our bean.” She also tagged her husband Jacob.

    A slew of people flocked to congratulate the soon-to-be mom, as an Instagram user commented: “So excited for this sweet baby GIRL!!!” 

    Image credits: madelaine.lagrone

    A person wrote: “So exciting. Congratulations. What a lucky lucky baby.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “OMG!!! :,) that girl will be an icon just like her mom congrats Madelaine!!!”

    Although Jacob was tagged in the post, he did not appear in the photos, as he currently remains embroiled in a court battle stemming from a March 2023 shooting incident.

    Madelaine gained viral fame for her $59 million Paris wedding in November 2023

    Woman smiling while holding cake piece at a gathering; related to viral wedding and pregnancy news.

    Image credits: madelaine.lagrone

    Madelaine married Jacob in a Parisian wedding in November 2023, a few weeks before her husband was indicted on felony charges for opening fire on police, stemming from a March 2023 incident, People reported on Wednesday (January 15).

    According to the indictment, which was obtained by The Washington Post, Jacob “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury” to the officers and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

    Under state law, Jacob faces a potential sentence ranging from less than five years to life in prison if convicted.

    Bride in viral wedding, smiling in white gown, holding groom's arm, surrounded by floral decor and officiant in background.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    The 29-year-old was offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, The Washington Post reported.

    Madelaine previously went viral after posting about her lavish $56 million Paris, France, wedding in November 2023 on social media.

    Her husband, Jacob LaGrone, faces life in prison

    Image credits: Tarrant County Jail

    Bride in viral wedding dress kisses groom, with elegant decor in the background.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    The heiress to a Florida car dealership quickly garnered widespread attention, not just for the fairytale wedding but for the stunning revelations of her husband’s criminal charges that soon overshadowed the event.

    The ceremony took place at the Château de Villette outside the French capital and included a welcome dinner at one of the most famous opera houses in the world, Bored Panda previously reported.

    Madelaine married Jacob in a Parisian wedding in November 2023, a few weeks before her husband was indicted on felony charges

    Violinists in elegant dresses perform on grand staircase at luxurious wedding venue adorned with flowers.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    Luxurious wedding venue with arches adorned in flowers, reflecting a viral wedding theme.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    Additionally, Maroon 5 was hired as the wedding band, playing for guests after the couple had tied the knot.

    Following the wedding extravaganza, Jacob and Madelaine reportedly stayed overnight at the Palace of Versailles, where the nightly rates start at €1,700 ($2,014), to celebrate their nuptials.

    The Lake Como Wedding Planner, which organized the big day, and HMR Designs, the ceremony’s design and decor service, reportedly labeled the event as the “wedding of the century.”

    The ceremony took place at the Château de Villette outside the French capital

    Aerial view of a luxurious venue with elaborate gardens, related to a viral $59 million wedding announcement.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    Drone light show above lavish wedding venue at night, highlighting a bride and Eiffel Tower.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    Nevertheless, scandalous rumors surrounding Madelaine’s shared footage of the most beautiful day of her life spread like wildfire, and it wasn’t long before news of her newly made husband’s alleged crimes came to light.

    Upon all traces of their happy day online being deleted, reports emerged that Jacob had been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after he allegedly fired shots at police officers in Texas.

    The officers involved in the incident were reportedly responding to multiple calls about a disturbance when the shots were fired on March 14, 2023.

    Additionally, Maroon 5 was hired as the wedding band, playing for guests after the couple had tied the knot

    Luxurious wedding reception setup with elegant floral arrangements and candlelit tables under a canopy.

    Image credits: lakecomoweddings

    Image credits: madelaine.lagrone

    Many people online have since wondered who Madelaine and Jacob were, especially what jobs they did, to be able to afford such a lavish wedding.

    Before Jacob’s criminal past emerged, the newlywed man worked as a production assistant for the country singer Jason Aldean, according to his LinkedIn page. 

    He was also a talent coordinator for the Country Music Association. 

    “He felt he was above the law,” a reader commented

    A comment expressing excitement for "bean and squish" from a bride in a viral $59 million wedding.

    Comment celebrating pregnancy news amidst potential life imprisonment situation.

    Comment congratulating bride on pregnancy amidst husband's legal issues.

    Social media comment congratulating a couple on pregnancy amid wedding and legal news.

    Instagram comment celebrating a baby girl announcement, linked to viral $59 million wedding news.

    Comment congratulating bride on pregnancy amid husband's legal issues.

    Comment on bride's viral wedding amid husband's legal issues.

    Comment discussing entitlement related to a public figure facing legal consequences.

    Comment by Alison Diana on viral wedding related to potential life sentence, discussing single motherhood.

    Comment on husband facing prison after viral wedding news.

    Comment discussing a viral wedding and potential prison sentence.

    Comment on viral $59 million wedding and husband's legal issues.

    Comment on bride in viral $59M wedding, highlighting irony about money and wisdom.

    Text message from Michelle Kaye discussing a viral 59 million wedding expense.

    Comment on viral $59 million wedding, questioning bride's choice in partners.

