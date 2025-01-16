ADVERTISEMENT

Texas heiress Madelaine Brockway, who gained viral fame for her $59 million Paris wedding in November 2023, announced she is expecting a child with her husband, Jacob LaGrone, who faces life in prison.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (January 12), Madelaine shared two photographs to share the exciting news.

The first picture showed a tall, intricately designed white cake with pink and blue crocheted flowers and the words “Boy or Girl?” written in pastel colors.

The cake appeared to be part of a gender reveal event, with its delicate decorations hinting at a celebratory atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the second image featured Madelaine smiling warmly as she held a piece of the cake which revealed a pink filling, symbolizing the reveal of a baby girl.

The 26-year-old captioned her Instagram post: “18 weeks with our bean.” She also tagged her husband Jacob.

A slew of people flocked to congratulate the soon-to-be mom, as an Instagram user commented: “So excited for this sweet baby GIRL!!!”

A person wrote: “So exciting. Congratulations. What a lucky lucky baby.”

A separate individual chimed in: “OMG!!! :,) that girl will be an icon just like her mom congrats Madelaine!!!”

Although Jacob was tagged in the post, he did not appear in the photos, as he currently remains embroiled in a court battle stemming from a March 2023 shooting incident.

Madelaine married Jacob in a Parisian wedding in November 2023, a few weeks before her husband was indicted on felony charges for opening fire on police, stemming from a March 2023 incident, People reported on Wednesday (January 15).

According to the indictment, which was obtained by The Washington Post, Jacob “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury” to the officers and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

Under state law, Jacob faces a potential sentence ranging from less than five years to life in prison if convicted.

The 29-year-old was offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, The Washington Post reported.

Madelaine previously went viral after posting about her lavish $56 million Paris, France, wedding in November 2023 on social media.

The heiress to a Florida car dealership quickly garnered widespread attention, not just for the fairytale wedding but for the stunning revelations of her husband’s criminal charges that soon overshadowed the event.

The ceremony took place at the Château de Villette outside the French capital and included a welcome dinner at one of the most famous opera houses in the world, Bored Panda previously reported.

Additionally, Maroon 5 was hired as the wedding band, playing for guests after the couple had tied the knot.

Following the wedding extravaganza, Jacob and Madelaine reportedly stayed overnight at the Palace of Versailles, where the nightly rates start at €1,700 ($2,014), to celebrate their nuptials.

The Lake Como Wedding Planner, which organized the big day, and HMR Designs, the ceremony’s design and decor service, reportedly labeled the event as the “wedding of the century.”

Nevertheless, scandalous rumors surrounding Madelaine’s shared footage of the most beautiful day of her life spread like wildfire, and it wasn’t long before news of her newly made husband’s alleged crimes came to light.

Upon all traces of their happy day online being deleted, reports emerged that Jacob had been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after he allegedly fired shots at police officers in Texas.

The officers involved in the incident were reportedly responding to multiple calls about a disturbance when the shots were fired on March 14, 2023.

Many people online have since wondered who Madelaine and Jacob were, especially what jobs they did, to be able to afford such a lavish wedding.

Before Jacob’s criminal past emerged, the newlywed man worked as a production assistant for the country singer Jason Aldean, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was also a talent coordinator for the Country Music Association.

