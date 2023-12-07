ADVERTISEMENT

May the years ahead be filled with love and joy… and prison?

A fairytale wedding seemingly hid a terrible secret, as a woman who went viral for sharing a glimpse of her $56 million ceremony will now have to stand by her husband, who is currently facing life in prison.

Madelaine Brockway has since deleted her TikTok account and made her Instagram page private, but people who got a chance to see what the grandiose event looked like will remember her four-day bachelorette party at a five-star Utah resort before heading to her wedding in Paris.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

In the French capital, the 26-year-old heiress to a Florida car dealership wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress as she walked down the aisle to meet her new husband, Jacob Chase LaGrone, in November, Unilad reported.

The wedding reportedly took place over a week and across different locations in Paris, with a rehearsal dinner at Opera Garnier and a stop at Chanel.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

Image credits: Tarrant County Jail

The ceremony took place at the Château de Villette outside the capital and comprised a welcome dinner at one of the most famous opera houses in the world. Additionally, Maroon 5 was hired as the wedding band, playing for guests after the couple had tied the knot.

Following the wedding extravaganza, Jacob and Madelaine reportedly stayed overnight at the Palace of Versailles, where the nightly rates start at €1,700 ($2,014) to celebrate their nuptials.

The Lake Como Wedding Planner, which organized the big day, and HMR Designs, the ceremony’s design and decor service, reportedly labeled the event as the “wedding of the century”.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lake Como Wedding Planner (@lakecomoweddings)

As per Today, before deleting her TikTok account, Madelaine’s social media had been exploding in popularity as she shared updates. Moreover, the social media management platform Dash Hudson tracked a 150% growth in less than 24 hours for Madelaine’s wedding.

Additionally, their public registry included a tureen priced at more than $2,000, a $735 tiger figurine, a $12,500 butterfly house, and a $1,500 biscuit box, the American broadcaster reported.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

Nevertheless, scandalous rumors surrounding Madelaine’s shared footage of the most beautiful day of her life spread like wildfire, and it wasn’t long before news of her newly made husband’s alleged crimes came to light.

Upon all traces of their happy day online being deleted, reports emerged that Jacob had been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after he allegedly fired shots at police officers in Texas earlier this year.

The officers involved in the incident were reportedly responding to multiple calls about a disturbance when the shots were fired on 14 March.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

An indictment reportedly accused the 29-year-old of “intentionally and knowingly threaten[ing] imminent bodily injury”, and claimed he “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm”.

Subsequently, Jacob could reportedly face up to life in prison if convicted, as any crime against a police officer that results in serious bodily injury is a first-degree felony in Texas.

However, the alleged criminal has reportedly been offered a plea deal in which he would agree to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Image credits: lakecomoweddings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lake Como Wedding Planner (@lakecomoweddings)

Madelaine reportedly didn’t appear in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, last week, where her spouse arrived for a motion hearing in the case.

Many people online have since wondered who Madelaine and Jacob were, especially what job they did to be able to afford such a lavish wedding.

Before Jacob’s criminal past emerged, the newlywed man worked as a production assistant for the country singer Jason Aldean, according to his LinkedIn page. He was also a talent coordinator for the Country Music Association.